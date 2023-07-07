On Air: Federal News Network
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 7, 2023 9:58 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
57
33
.633
_
_
4-6
L-5
34-13
23-20

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 57 33 .633 _ _ 4-6 L-5 34-13 23-20
Baltimore 51 35 .593 4 +4 4-6 W-2 26-18 25-17
New York 48 40 .545 8 _ 5-5 L-2 27-21 21-19
Toronto 48 40 .545 8 _ 6-4 W-3 23-18 25-22
Boston 45 43 .511 11 3 5-5 W-2 23-22 22-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 45 43 .511 _ _ 6-4 W-3 26-19 19-24
Cleveland 43 44 .494 6-4 W-1 22-21 21-23
Detroit 38 48 .442 6 9 5-5 W-1 19-23 19-25
Chicago 37 52 .416 11½ 3-7 L-3 20-23 17-29
Kansas City 25 63 .284 20 23 3-7 L-4 13-31 12-32

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 51 37 .580 _ _ 4-6 L-2 27-18 24-19
Houston 49 39 .557 2 +1 7-3 L-1 24-20 25-19
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 3-7 L-3 23-20 22-24
Seattle 43 43 .500 7 4 6-4 W-1 24-20 19-23
Oakland 25 64 .281 26½ 23½ 5-5 L-1 12-32 13-32

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 58 28 .674 _ _ 9-1 W-1 30-15 28-13
Miami 51 38 .573 +2½ 6-4 L-1 28-17 23-21
Philadelphia 47 39 .547 11 _ 8-2 W-3 22-16 25-23
New York 41 46 .471 17½ 6-4 W-5 20-19 21-27
Washington 34 53 .391 24½ 13½ 4-6 L-4 13-31 21-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 49 39 .557 _ _ 8-2 W-5 23-21 26-18
Milwaukee 47 41 .534 2 1 6-4 W-1 24-20 23-21
Chicago 40 46 .465 8 7 3-7 L-1 21-22 19-24
Pittsburgh 40 47 .460 5-5 L-2 22-21 18-26
St. Louis 36 51 .414 12½ 11½ 4-6 W-1 17-25 19-26

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 50 38 .568 _ _ 4-6 L-4 24-23 26-15
Los Angeles 49 38 .563 ½ +1½ 6-4 W-2 27-16 22-22
San Francisco 47 40 .540 ½ 3-7 W-1 24-21 23-19
San Diego 41 46 .471 4-6 W-3 23-22 18-24
Colorado 33 55 .375 17 15 3-7 L-4 20-24 13-31

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 9, Oakland 0

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 10, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Houston 1

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-4) at Detroit (Manning 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 5-7) at Cleveland (Williams 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-1) at Boston (Paxton 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 10-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-3) at Miami (Garrett 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 10-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-6) at San Diego (Snell 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Top Stories