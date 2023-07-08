On Air: Federal News Network
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 8, 2023
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
57
34
.626
_
_
3-7
L-6
34-14
23-20

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 57 34 .626 _ _ 3-7 L-6 34-14 23-20
Baltimore 52 35 .598 3 +4 4-6 W-3 26-18 26-17
Toronto 49 40 .551 7 _ 6-4 W-4 23-18 26-22
New York 49 41 .544 ½ 5-5 W-1 28-22 21-19
Boston 46 43 .517 10 3 6-4 W-3 24-22 22-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 45 44 .506 _ _ 5-5 L-1 26-20 19-24
Cleveland 44 44 .500 ½ 6-4 W-2 23-21 21-23
Detroit 38 49 .437 6 10 4-6 L-1 19-24 19-25
Chicago 38 52 .422 11½ 4-6 W-1 21-23 17-29
Kansas City 25 64 .281 20 24 3-7 L-5 13-31 12-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 52 37 .584 _ _ 4-6 W-1 27-18 25-19
Houston 49 40 .551 3 _ 7-3 L-2 24-21 25-19
Seattle 44 43 .506 7 4 6-4 W-2 24-20 20-23
Los Angeles 45 45 .500 2-8 L-4 23-20 22-25
Oakland 25 65 .278 27½ 24½ 5-5 L-2 12-32 13-33

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 59 28 .678 _ _ 9-1 W-2 30-15 29-13
Miami 51 39 .567 +1½ 5-5 L-2 28-18 23-21
Philadelphia 48 39 .552 11 _ 8-2 W-4 22-16 26-23
New York 42 46 .477 17½ 7-3 W-6 20-19 22-27
Washington 34 54 .386 25½ 14½ 4-6 L-5 13-32 21-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 49 40 .551 _ _ 8-2 L-1 23-21 26-19
Milwaukee 48 41 .539 1 1 7-3 W-2 25-20 23-21
Chicago 41 47 .466 4-6 L-1 21-22 20-25
Pittsburgh 40 48 .455 4-6 L-3 22-21 18-27
St. Louis 36 52 .409 12½ 12½ 3-7 L-1 17-25 19-27

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 51 38 .573 _ _ 4-6 W-1 25-23 26-15
Los Angeles 50 38 .568 ½ +1½ 6-4 W-3 28-16 22-22
San Francisco 47 41 .534 3-7 L-1 24-22 23-19
San Diego 41 47 .466 4-6 L-1 23-23 18-24
Colorado 34 55 .382 17 15 4-6 W-1 20-24 14-31

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 0

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 7, Oakland 3

Toronto 12, Detroit 2

Texas 7, Washington 2

Seattle 10, Houston 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Dunning 8-1) at Washington (Corbin 5-10), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-4), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 1-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 8-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at Houston (Bielak 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Texas 7, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Dunning 8-1) at Washington (Corbin 5-10), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-4), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-5) at Miami (Luzardo 7-5), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-9) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

