Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 12, 2023 9:57 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 58 35 .624 _ _ 3-7 W-1 35-15 23-20
Baltimore 54 35 .607 2 +5 6-4 W-5 26-18 28-17
Toronto 50 41 .549 7 _ 6-4 W-1 23-18 27-23
New York 49 42 .538 8 1 4-6 L-1 28-23 21-19
Boston 48 43 .527 9 2 8-2 W-5 26-22 22-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 45 45 .500 _ _ 6-4 L-1 24-22 21-23
Minnesota 45 46 .495 ½ 5 5-5 L-3 26-22 19-24
Detroit 39 50 .438 10 5-5 L-1 20-25 19-25
Chicago 38 54 .413 8 12½ 3-7 L-2 21-25 17-29
Kansas City 26 65 .286 19½ 24 3-7 W-1 13-31 13-34

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 52 39 .571 _ _ 3-7 L-2 27-18 25-21
Houston 50 41 .549 2 _ 6-4 L-1 25-22 25-19
Seattle 45 44 .506 6 4 7-3 W-1 24-20 21-24
Los Angeles 45 46 .495 7 5 1-9 L-5 23-20 22-26
Oakland 25 67 .272 27½ 25½ 4-6 L-4 12-32 13-35

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 60 29 .674 _ _ 8-2 L-1 30-15 30-14
Miami 53 39 .576 +3 5-5 W-2 30-18 23-21
Philadelphia 48 41 .539 12 ½ 6-4 L-2 22-16 26-25
New York 42 48 .467 18½ 7 6-4 L-2 20-19 22-29
Washington 36 54 .400 24½ 13 4-6 W-2 15-32 21-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 50 41 .549 _ _ 7-3 L-1 23-21 27-20
Milwaukee 49 42 .538 1 ½ 6-4 W-1 26-21 23-21
Chicago 42 47 .472 7 5-5 W-1 21-22 21-25
Pittsburgh 41 49 .456 8 3-7 W-1 22-21 19-28
St. Louis 38 52 .422 11½ 11 5-5 W-2 17-25 21-27

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 51 38 .573 _ _ 7-3 W-4 29-16 22-22
Arizona 52 39 .571 _ +2½ 4-6 L-1 26-24 26-15
San Francisco 49 41 .544 _ 4-6 W-2 26-22 23-19
San Diego 43 47 .478 6 6-4 W-2 25-23 18-24
Colorado 34 57 .374 18 15½ 3-7 L-2 20-24 14-33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Top Stories