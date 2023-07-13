All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|58
|35
|.624
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|35-15
|23-20
|Baltimore
|54
|35
|.607
|2
|+5
|6-4
|W-5
|26-18
|28-17
|Toronto
|50
|41
|.549
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|23-18
|27-23
|New York
|49
|42
|.538
|8
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|28-23
|21-19
|Boston
|48
|43
|.527
|9
|2
|8-2
|W-5
|26-22
|22-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|45
|45
|.500
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|24-22
|21-23
|Minnesota
|45
|46
|.495
|½
|5
|5-5
|L-3
|26-22
|19-24
|Detroit
|39
|50
|.438
|5½
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|20-25
|19-25
|Chicago
|38
|54
|.413
|8
|12½
|3-7
|L-2
|21-25
|17-29
|Kansas City
|26
|65
|.286
|19½
|24
|3-7
|W-1
|13-31
|13-34
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|52
|39
|.571
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|27-18
|25-21
|Houston
|50
|41
|.549
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|25-22
|25-19
|Seattle
|45
|44
|.506
|6
|4
|7-3
|W-1
|24-20
|21-24
|Los Angeles
|45
|46
|.495
|7
|5
|1-9
|L-5
|23-20
|22-26
|Oakland
|25
|67
|.272
|27½
|25½
|4-6
|L-4
|12-32
|13-35
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|60
|29
|.674
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|30-15
|30-14
|Miami
|53
|39
|.576
|8½
|+3
|5-5
|W-2
|30-18
|23-21
|Philadelphia
|48
|41
|.539
|12
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|22-16
|26-25
|New York
|42
|48
|.467
|18½
|7
|6-4
|L-2
|20-19
|22-29
|Washington
|36
|54
|.400
|24½
|13
|4-6
|W-2
|15-32
|21-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|50
|41
|.549
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|23-21
|27-20
|Milwaukee
|49
|42
|.538
|1
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|26-21
|23-21
|Chicago
|42
|47
|.472
|7
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|21-22
|21-25
|Pittsburgh
|41
|49
|.456
|8½
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|22-21
|19-28
|St. Louis
|38
|52
|.422
|11½
|11
|5-5
|W-2
|17-25
|21-27
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|51
|38
|.573
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|29-16
|22-22
|Arizona
|52
|39
|.571
|_
|+2½
|4-6
|L-1
|26-24
|26-15
|San Francisco
|49
|41
|.544
|2½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|26-22
|23-19
|San Diego
|43
|47
|.478
|8½
|6
|6-4
|W-2
|25-23
|18-24
|Colorado
|34
|57
|.374
|18
|15½
|3-7
|L-2
|20-24
|14-33
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-7) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:20 p.m.
Boston (Bello 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-3) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 7-7), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (France 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4), 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 7-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-7) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:20 p.m.
Boston (Bello 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 7-7), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
