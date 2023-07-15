On Air: Federal News Network
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 15, 2023
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 59 35 .628 _ _ 3-7 W-2 35-15 24-20
Baltimore 55 35 .611 2 +5 7-3 W-6 27-18 28-17
Toronto 51 41 .554 7 _ 6-4 W-2 24-18 27-23
New York 49 43 .533 9 2 4-6 L-2 28-23 21-20
Boston 49 44 .527 8-2 L-1 26-22 23-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 46 46 .500 _ _ 6-4 W-1 26-22 20-24
Cleveland 45 46 .495 ½ 6-4 L-2 24-22 21-24
Detroit 40 50 .444 5 10 5-5 W-1 20-25 20-25
Chicago 38 55 .409 13½ 2-8 L-3 21-25 17-30
Kansas City 26 66 .283 20 25 3-7 L-1 13-32 13-34

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 53 39 .576 _ _ 4-6 W-1 28-18 25-21
Houston 51 41 .554 2 _ 6-4 W-1 25-22 26-19
Seattle 45 45 .500 7 5 7-3 L-1 24-21 21-24
Los Angeles 45 47 .489 8 6 1-9 L-6 23-21 22-26
Oakland 25 68 .269 28½ 26½ 4-6 L-5 12-33 13-35

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 61 29 .678 _ _ 8-2 W-1 31-15 30-14
Miami 53 40 .570 +2 5-5 L-1 30-18 23-22
Philadelphia 49 42 .538 12½ 1 6-4 W-1 23-17 26-25
New York 42 49 .462 19½ 8 6-4 L-3 20-20 22-29
Washington 37 54 .407 24½ 13 4-6 W-3 15-32 22-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 50 42 .543 _ _ 6-4 L-2 23-22 27-20
Milwaukee 50 42 .543 _ ½ 7-3 W-2 26-21 24-21
Chicago 43 48 .473 7 5-5 W-1 22-23 21-25
Pittsburgh 41 50 .451 9 2-8 L-1 22-22 19-28
St. Louis 38 53 .418 11½ 12 4-6 L-1 17-26 21-27

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 52 38 .578 _ _ 7-3 W-5 29-16 23-22
Arizona 52 40 .565 1 +1½ 4-6 L-2 26-24 26-16
San Francisco 50 41 .549 _ 5-5 W-3 26-22 24-19
San Diego 44 48 .478 9 7-3 L-1 25-23 19-25
Colorado 35 57 .380 18 15½ 3-7 W-1 21-24 14-33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 12, Cleveland 4

Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 5, Seattle 4

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 5-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3), 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 5-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Washington at St. Louis, sus.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4

Washington 7, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 1st game

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 5-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3), 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-5), 2:15 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
