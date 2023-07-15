All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|59
|35
|.628
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-2
|35-15
|24-20
|Baltimore
|55
|35
|.611
|2
|+5
|7-3
|W-6
|27-18
|28-17
|Toronto
|51
|41
|.554
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|24-18
|27-23
|New York
|49
|43
|.533
|9
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|28-23
|21-20
|Boston
|49
|44
|.527
|9½
|2½
|8-2
|L-1
|26-22
|23-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|46
|46
|.500
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|26-22
|20-24
|Cleveland
|45
|46
|.495
|½
|5½
|6-4
|L-2
|24-22
|21-24
|Detroit
|40
|50
|.444
|5
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|20-25
|20-25
|Chicago
|38
|55
|.409
|8½
|13½
|2-8
|L-3
|21-25
|17-30
|Kansas City
|26
|66
|.283
|20
|25
|3-7
|L-1
|13-32
|13-34
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|53
|39
|.576
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|28-18
|25-21
|Houston
|51
|41
|.554
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|25-22
|26-19
|Seattle
|45
|45
|.500
|7
|5
|7-3
|L-1
|24-21
|21-24
|Los Angeles
|45
|47
|.489
|8
|6
|1-9
|L-6
|23-21
|22-26
|Oakland
|25
|68
|.269
|28½
|26½
|4-6
|L-5
|12-33
|13-35
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|61
|29
|.678
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|31-15
|30-14
|Miami
|53
|40
|.570
|9½
|+2
|5-5
|L-1
|30-18
|23-22
|Philadelphia
|49
|42
|.538
|12½
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|23-17
|26-25
|New York
|42
|49
|.462
|19½
|8
|6-4
|L-3
|20-20
|22-29
|Washington
|37
|54
|.407
|24½
|13
|4-6
|W-3
|15-32
|22-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|50
|42
|.543
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|23-22
|27-20
|Milwaukee
|50
|42
|.543
|_
|½
|7-3
|W-2
|26-21
|24-21
|Chicago
|43
|48
|.473
|6½
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|22-23
|21-25
|Pittsburgh
|41
|50
|.451
|8½
|9
|2-8
|L-1
|22-22
|19-28
|St. Louis
|38
|53
|.418
|11½
|12
|4-6
|L-1
|17-26
|21-27
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|52
|38
|.578
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|29-16
|23-22
|Arizona
|52
|40
|.565
|1
|+1½
|4-6
|L-2
|26-24
|26-16
|San Francisco
|50
|41
|.549
|2½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|26-22
|24-19
|San Diego
|44
|48
|.478
|9
|6½
|7-3
|L-1
|25-23
|19-25
|Colorado
|35
|57
|.380
|18
|15½
|3-7
|W-1
|21-24
|14-33
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0
Toronto 7, Arizona 2
Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas 12, Cleveland 4
Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5
Detroit 5, Seattle 4
Minnesota 5, Oakland 4
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4
Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-4), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 5-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3), 1:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 5-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 7, Arizona 2
Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
Washington at St. Louis, sus.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4
Washington 7, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 1st game
Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-4), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 5-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3), 1:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-5), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-5), 2:15 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
