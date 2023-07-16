On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 16, 2023 10:49 pm
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
60
36
.625
_
_
3-7
L-1
35-15
25-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 48 46 .511 _ _ 6-4 W-3 26-22 22-24
Cleveland 45 48 .484 4-6 L-4 24-22 21-26
Detroit 41 51 .446 6 10 5-5 L-1 20-25 21-26
Chicago 40 55 .421 12½ 4-6 W-2 21-25 19-30
Kansas City 27 67 .287 21 25 2-8 W-1 14-33 13-34

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 55 39 .585 _ _ 5-5 W-3 30-18 25-21
Houston 52 42 .553 3 _ 6-4 W-1 25-22 27-20
Seattle 46 46 .500 8 5 6-4 W-1 25-22 21-24
Los Angeles 46 49 .484 2-8 L-1 24-23 22-26
Oakland 25 70 .263 30½ 27½ 2-8 L-7 12-35 13-35

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 61 31 .663 _ _ 6-4 L-2 31-17 30-14
Miami 53 42 .558 5-5 L-3 30-18 23-24
Philadelphia 51 42 .548 10½ ½ 7-3 W-3 25-17 26-25
New York 43 50 .462 18½ 6-4 W-1 21-21 22-29
Washington 37 56 .398 24½ 14½ 3-7 L-2 15-32 22-24

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 52 42 .553 _ _ 7-3 W-4 26-21 26-21
Cincinnati 50 44 .532 2 2 5-5 L-4 23-24 27-20
Chicago 43 49 .467 8 8 5-5 L-1 22-24 21-25
Pittsburgh 41 52 .441 10½ 10½ 2-8 L-3 22-24 19-28
St. Louis 40 53 .430 11½ 11½ 5-5 W-2 19-26 21-27

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 53 39 .576 _ _ 7-3 L-1 29-16 24-23
San Francisco 52 41 .559 6-4 W-5 26-22 26-19
Arizona 52 42 .553 2 _ 2-8 L-4 26-24 26-18
San Diego 44 50 .468 10 8 6-4 L-3 25-23 19-27
Colorado 36 58 .383 18 16 3-7 W-1 22-25 14-33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4

Toronto 5, Arizona 2

Texas 2, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5

Baltimore 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 10, Oakland 7

N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3

Detroit 6, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 13, Houston 12, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 5, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1

Toronto 7, Arizona 5

Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5

Texas 6, Cleveland 5

Seattle 2, Detroit 0

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 8

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Curry 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4

Washington 7, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Arizona 2

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5

Baltimore 6, Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 9, Washington 6, 2nd game

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 4, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 7, Arizona 5

Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 8, Washington 4

Philadelphia 7, San Diego 6, 12 innings

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Curry 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 7:45 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-6), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

