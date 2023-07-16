All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
60
36
.625
_
_
3-7
L-1
35-15
25-21
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|60
|36
|.625
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|35-15
|25-21
|Baltimore
|57
|35
|.620
|1
|+6
|8-2
|W-8
|29-18
|28-17
|Toronto
|53
|41
|.564
|6
|+1
|8-2
|W-4
|26-18
|27-23
|Boston
|50
|44
|.532
|9
|2
|8-2
|W-1
|26-22
|24-22
|New York
|50
|44
|.532
|9
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|28-23
|22-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|48
|46
|.511
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|26-22
|22-24
|Cleveland
|45
|48
|.484
|2½
|6½
|4-6
|L-4
|24-22
|21-26
|Detroit
|41
|51
|.446
|6
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|20-25
|21-26
|Chicago
|40
|55
|.421
|8½
|12½
|4-6
|W-2
|21-25
|19-30
|Kansas City
|27
|67
|.287
|21
|25
|2-8
|W-1
|14-33
|13-34
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|55
|39
|.585
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|30-18
|25-21
|Houston
|52
|42
|.553
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|25-22
|27-20
|Seattle
|46
|46
|.500
|8
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|25-22
|21-24
|Los Angeles
|46
|49
|.484
|9½
|6½
|2-8
|L-1
|24-23
|22-26
|Oakland
|25
|70
|.263
|30½
|27½
|2-8
|L-7
|12-35
|13-35
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|61
|31
|.663
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|31-17
|30-14
|Miami
|53
|42
|.558
|9½
|+½
|5-5
|L-3
|30-18
|23-24
|Philadelphia
|51
|42
|.548
|10½
|½
|7-3
|W-3
|25-17
|26-25
|New York
|43
|50
|.462
|18½
|8½
|6-4
|W-1
|21-21
|22-29
|Washington
|37
|56
|.398
|24½
|14½
|3-7
|L-2
|15-32
|22-24
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|52
|42
|.553
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|26-21
|26-21
|Cincinnati
|50
|44
|.532
|2
|2
|5-5
|L-4
|23-24
|27-20
|Chicago
|43
|49
|.467
|8
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|22-24
|21-25
|Pittsburgh
|41
|52
|.441
|10½
|10½
|2-8
|L-3
|22-24
|19-28
|St. Louis
|40
|53
|.430
|11½
|11½
|5-5
|W-2
|19-26
|21-27
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|53
|39
|.576
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|29-16
|24-23
|San Francisco
|52
|41
|.559
|1½
|+½
|6-4
|W-5
|26-22
|26-19
|Arizona
|52
|42
|.553
|2
|_
|2-8
|L-4
|26-24
|26-18
|San Diego
|44
|50
|.468
|10
|8
|6-4
|L-3
|25-23
|19-27
|Colorado
|36
|58
|.383
|18
|16
|3-7
|W-1
|22-25
|14-33
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4
Toronto 5, Arizona 2
Texas 2, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5
Baltimore 6, Miami 5
Minnesota 10, Oakland 7
N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3
Detroit 6, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 13, Houston 12, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 5, Miami 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1
Toronto 7, Arizona 5
Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5
Texas 6, Cleveland 5
Seattle 2, Detroit 0
Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings
Minnesota 5, Oakland 4
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 8
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Curry 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4
Washington 7, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 1st game
Toronto 5, Arizona 2
San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5
Baltimore 6, Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 9, Washington 6, 2nd game
Philadelphia 9, San Diego 4, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Miami 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 7, Arizona 5
Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 8, Washington 4
Philadelphia 7, San Diego 6, 12 innings
Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Curry 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 7:45 p.m.
Washington (Gore 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-6), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.