Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 18, 2023 9:59 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
60
37
.619
_
_
3-7
L-2
35-15
25-22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 60 37 .619 _ _ 3-7 L-2 35-15 25-22
Baltimore 57 36 .613 1 +5½ 8-2 L-1 29-19 28-17
Toronto 53 41 .564 +1 8-2 W-4 26-18 27-23
Boston 51 44 .537 8 8-2 W-2 26-22 25-22
New York 50 45 .526 9 3-7 L-2 28-23 22-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 48 47 .505 _ _ 6-4 L-1 26-22 22-25
Cleveland 46 48 .489 6 5-5 W-1 24-22 22-26
Detroit 42 51 .452 5 5-5 W-1 20-25 22-26
Chicago 40 55 .421 8 12½ 4-6 W-2 21-25 19-30
Kansas City 27 68 .284 21 25½ 2-8 L-1 14-34 13-34

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 56 39 .589 _ _ 6-4 W-4 31-18 25-21
Houston 52 42 .553 _ 6-4 W-1 25-22 27-20
Seattle 47 46 .505 8 6-4 W-2 26-22 21-24
Los Angeles 47 48 .495 9 3-7 W-1 25-22 22-26
Oakland 25 71 .260 31½ 28 2-8 L-8 12-36 13-35

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 61 31 .663 _ _ 6-4 L-2 31-17 30-14
Miami 53 43 .552 10 _ 4-6 L-4 30-18 23-25
Philadelphia 51 42 .548 10½ ½ 7-3 W-3 25-17 26-25
New York 43 50 .462 18½ 6-4 W-1 21-21 22-29
Washington 38 56 .404 24 14 4-6 W-1 15-32 23-24

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 52 42 .553 _ _ 7-3 W-4 26-21 26-21
Cincinnati 50 44 .532 2 2 4-5 L-4 23-24 27-20
Chicago 43 50 .462 5-5 L-2 22-25 21-25
Pittsburgh 41 53 .436 11 11 2-8 L-4 22-25 19-28
St. Louis 41 53 .436 11 11 6-4 W-3 20-26 21-27

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 54 39 .581 _ _ 8-2 W-1 29-16 25-23
San Francisco 52 41 .559 2 6-3 W-5 26-22 26-19
Arizona 52 42 .553 _ 2-8 L-4 26-24 26-18
San Diego 44 50 .468 10½ 8 6-4 L-3 25-23 19-27
Colorado 36 58 .383 18½ 16 3-7 W-1 22-25 14-33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Boston 7, Oakland 0

Seattle 7, Minnesota 6

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 7-5) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 6-7), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-8) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 5-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-6), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Top Stories