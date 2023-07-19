On Air: On DoD
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
60
38
.612
_
_
3-7
L-3
35-15
25-23

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 49 47 .510 _ _ 6-4 W-1 26-22 23-25
Cleveland 47 48 .495 5 5-5 W-2 24-22 23-26
Detroit 42 52 .447 6 5-5 L-1 20-25 22-27
Chicago 40 56 .417 9 12½ 3-7 L-1 21-25 19-31
Kansas City 28 68 .292 21 24½ 3-7 W-1 15-34 13-34

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 57 39 .594 _ _ 6-4 W-5 32-18 25-21
Houston 52 43 .547 _ 5-5 L-1 25-22 27-21
Los Angeles 48 48 .500 9 3-7 W-2 26-22 22-26
Seattle 47 47 .500 9 5-5 L-1 26-23 21-24
Oakland 26 71 .268 31½ 27 2-8 W-1 13-36 13-35

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 61 32 .656 _ _ 5-5 L-3 31-18 30-14
Philadelphia 52 42 .553 _ 7-3 W-4 26-17 26-25
Miami 53 44 .546 10 ½ 3-7 L-5 30-18 23-26
New York 44 50 .468 17½ 8 6-4 W-2 22-21 22-29
Washington 38 57 .400 24 14½ 4-6 L-1 15-32 23-25

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 52 43 .547 _ _ 6-4 L-1 26-21 26-22
Cincinnati 50 46 .521 3 3-7 L-6 23-26 27-20
Chicago 44 50 .468 8 5-5 W-1 23-25 21-25
St. Louis 42 53 .442 10 10½ 7-3 W-4 21-26 21-27
Pittsburgh 41 54 .432 11 11½ 1-9 L-5 22-26 19-28

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 55 39 .585 _ _ 8-2 W-2 29-16 26-23
San Francisco 54 41 .568 +1½ 8-2 W-7 26-22 28-19
Arizona 53 42 .558 3-7 W-1 26-24 27-18
San Diego 45 50 .474 10½ 6-4 W-1 25-23 20-27
Colorado 37 58 .389 18½ 15½ 4-6 W-2 23-25 14-33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 9, Toronto 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 11, Detroit 10

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 3

Colorado 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 3, Boston 0

Minnesota 10, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-5), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 4-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-5) at Seattle (Kirby 8-8), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (France 4-3) at Oakland (Harris 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 9, Toronto 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3

Arizona 16, Atlanta 13

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10

St. Louis 5, Miami 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 11, Cincinnati 10, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 17, Washington 3

Colorado 4, Houston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 11-4) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-3), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-2), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-5), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-6), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Top Stories