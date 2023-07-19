All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
60
38
.612
_
_
3-7
L-3
35-15
25-23
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|61
|32
|.656
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|31-18
|30-14
|Philadelphia
|52
|42
|.553
|9½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|26-17
|26-25
|Miami
|53
|44
|.546
|10
|½
|3-7
|L-5
|30-18
|23-26
|New York
|44
|50
|.468
|17½
|8
|6-4
|W-2
|22-21
|22-29
|Washington
|38
|57
|.400
|24
|14½
|4-6
|L-1
|15-32
|23-25
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|52
|43
|.547
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|26-21
|26-22
|Cincinnati
|50
|46
|.521
|2½
|3
|3-7
|L-6
|23-26
|27-20
|Chicago
|44
|50
|.468
|7½
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|23-25
|21-25
|St. Louis
|42
|53
|.442
|10
|10½
|7-3
|W-4
|21-26
|21-27
|Pittsburgh
|41
|54
|.432
|11
|11½
|1-9
|L-5
|22-26
|19-28
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|55
|39
|.585
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|29-16
|26-23
|San Francisco
|54
|41
|.568
|1½
|+1½
|8-2
|W-7
|26-22
|28-19
|Arizona
|53
|42
|.558
|2½
|+½
|3-7
|W-1
|26-24
|27-18
|San Diego
|45
|50
|.474
|10½
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|25-23
|20-27
|Colorado
|37
|58
|.389
|18½
|15½
|4-6
|W-2
|23-25
|14-33
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 9, Toronto 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3
Kansas City 11, Detroit 10
N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 3
Colorado 4, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 3, Boston 0
Minnesota 10, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-5), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 4-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-9), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 5-5) at Seattle (Kirby 8-8), 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (France 4-3) at Oakland (Harris 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 9, Toronto 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3
Arizona 16, Atlanta 13
N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10
St. Louis 5, Miami 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 11, Cincinnati 10, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 17, Washington 3
Colorado 4, Houston 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 11-4) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 12:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-3), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 6-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-2), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-5), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-6), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
