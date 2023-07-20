On Air: What's Working in Washington
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 20, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 58 37 .611 _ _ 8-2 W-1 30-20 28-17
Tampa Bay 60 39 .606 _ +5½ 3-7 L-4 35-15 25-24
Toronto 53 43 .552 _ 7-3 L-2 26-20 27-23
Boston 51 46 .526 8 7-3 L-2 26-22 25-24
New York 50 47 .515 9 2-8 L-4 28-23 22-24

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 50 47 .515 _ _ 6-4 W-2 26-22 24-25
Cleveland 47 49 .490 6 5-5 L-1 24-22 23-27
Detroit 43 52 .453 6 6-4 W-1 20-25 23-27
Chicago 40 57 .412 10 13½ 3-7 L-2 21-25 19-32
Kansas City 28 69 .289 22 25½ 3-7 L-1 15-35 13-34

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 58 39 .598 _ _ 7-3 W-6 33-18 25-21
Houston 53 43 .552 _ 5-5 W-1 25-22 28-21
Los Angeles 49 48 .505 9 4-6 W-3 27-22 22-26
Seattle 47 48 .495 10 5-5 L-2 26-24 21-24
Oakland 27 71 .276 31½ 27 2-8 W-2 14-36 13-35

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 61 33 .649 _ _ 4-6 L-4 31-19 30-14
Philadelphia 52 43 .547 _ 6-4 L-1 26-18 26-25
Miami 53 45 .541 10 ½ 2-8 L-6 30-18 23-27
New York 45 50 .474 16½ 7 6-4 W-3 23-21 22-29
Washington 38 58 .396 24 14½ 4-6 L-2 15-32 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 53 43 .552 _ _ 7-3 W-1 26-21 27-22
Cincinnati 51 46 .526 2 3-7 W-1 24-26 27-20
Chicago 45 50 .474 7 5-5 W-2 24-25 21-25
St. Louis 43 53 .448 10 8-2 W-5 22-26 21-27
Pittsburgh 42 54 .438 11 10½ 2-8 W-1 23-26 19-28

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 55 40 .579 _ _ 8-2 L-1 29-16 26-24
Arizona 54 42 .563 +1½ 4-6 W-2 26-24 28-18
San Francisco 54 42 .563 +1½ 8-2 L-1 26-22 28-20
San Diego 46 50 .479 6-4 W-2 25-23 21-27
Colorado 37 59 .385 18½ 15½ 4-6 L-1 23-26 14-33

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5

Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Oakland 6, Boston 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 2, Toronto 0

L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Bradish 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3) at Texas (Heaney 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-8) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-5), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at Seattle (Miller 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5

Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Houston 4, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 5, Atlanta 3

San Diego 2, Toronto 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-3), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 4-3) at Washington (Irvin 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3) at Texas (Heaney 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-7), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-5), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Top Stories