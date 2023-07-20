All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Baltimore
58
37
.611
_
_
8-2
W-1
30-20
28-17
|Tampa Bay
|60
|39
|.606
|_
|+5½
|3-7
|L-4
|35-15
|25-24
|Toronto
|53
|43
|.552
|5½
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|26-20
|27-23
|Boston
|51
|46
|.526
|8
|2½
|7-3
|L-2
|26-22
|25-24
|New York
|50
|47
|.515
|9
|3½
|2-8
|L-4
|28-23
|22-24
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|50
|47
|.515
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|26-22
|24-25
|Cleveland
|47
|49
|.490
|2½
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|24-22
|23-27
|Detroit
|43
|52
|.453
|6
|9½
|6-4
|W-1
|20-25
|23-27
|Chicago
|40
|57
|.412
|10
|13½
|3-7
|L-2
|21-25
|19-32
|Kansas City
|28
|69
|.289
|22
|25½
|3-7
|L-1
|15-35
|13-34
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|58
|39
|.598
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|33-18
|25-21
|Houston
|53
|43
|.552
|4½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|25-22
|28-21
|Los Angeles
|49
|48
|.505
|9
|4½
|4-6
|W-3
|27-22
|22-26
|Seattle
|47
|48
|.495
|10
|5½
|5-5
|L-2
|26-24
|21-24
|Oakland
|27
|71
|.276
|31½
|27
|2-8
|W-2
|14-36
|13-35
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|61
|33
|.649
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|31-19
|30-14
|Philadelphia
|52
|43
|.547
|9½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|26-18
|26-25
|Miami
|53
|45
|.541
|10
|½
|2-8
|L-6
|30-18
|23-27
|New York
|45
|50
|.474
|16½
|7
|6-4
|W-3
|23-21
|22-29
|Washington
|38
|58
|.396
|24
|14½
|4-6
|L-2
|15-32
|23-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|53
|43
|.552
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|26-21
|27-22
|Cincinnati
|51
|46
|.526
|2½
|2
|3-7
|W-1
|24-26
|27-20
|Chicago
|45
|50
|.474
|7½
|7
|5-5
|W-2
|24-25
|21-25
|St. Louis
|43
|53
|.448
|10
|9½
|8-2
|W-5
|22-26
|21-27
|Pittsburgh
|42
|54
|.438
|11
|10½
|2-8
|W-1
|23-26
|19-28
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|55
|40
|.579
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|29-16
|26-24
|Arizona
|54
|42
|.563
|1½
|+1½
|4-6
|W-2
|26-24
|28-18
|San Francisco
|54
|42
|.563
|1½
|+1½
|8-2
|L-1
|26-22
|28-20
|San Diego
|46
|50
|.479
|9½
|6½
|6-4
|W-2
|25-23
|21-27
|Colorado
|37
|59
|.385
|18½
|15½
|4-6
|L-1
|23-26
|14-33
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5
Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 4, Colorado 1
Oakland 6, Boston 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 2, Toronto 0
L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 6, Seattle 3
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Bradish 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-5), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3) at Texas (Heaney 6-6), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-8) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-5), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at Seattle (Miller 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5
Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
St. Louis 6, Miami 4
Houston 4, Colorado 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2
Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 5, Atlanta 3
San Diego 2, Toronto 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-3), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 4-3) at Washington (Irvin 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3) at Texas (Heaney 6-6), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-7), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-5), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
