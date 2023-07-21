All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|59
|37
|.615
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|30-20
|29-17
|Tampa Bay
|60
|40
|.600
|1
|+4½
|3-7
|L-5
|35-16
|25-24
|Toronto
|54
|43
|.557
|5½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|27-20
|27-23
|Boston
|51
|46
|.526
|8½
|3
|7-3
|L-2
|26-22
|25-24
|New York
|50
|47
|.515
|9½
|4
|2-8
|L-4
|28-23
|22-24
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|50
|48
|.510
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|26-22
|24-26
|Cleveland
|47
|49
|.490
|2
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|24-22
|23-27
|Detroit
|44
|52
|.458
|5
|9½
|6-4
|W-2
|20-25
|24-27
|Chicago
|41
|57
|.418
|9
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|21-25
|20-32
|Kansas City
|28
|70
|.286
|22
|26½
|3-7
|L-2
|15-36
|13-34
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|58
|39
|.598
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|33-18
|25-21
|Houston
|54
|43
|.557
|4
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|25-22
|29-21
|Los Angeles
|49
|48
|.505
|9
|5
|4-6
|W-3
|27-22
|22-26
|Seattle
|48
|48
|.500
|9½
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|27-24
|21-24
|Oakland
|27
|72
|.273
|32
|28
|2-8
|L-1
|14-37
|13-35
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|62
|33
|.653
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|32-19
|30-14
|Philadelphia
|52
|44
|.542
|10½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|26-19
|26-25
|Miami
|53
|45
|.541
|10½
|_
|2-8
|L-6
|30-18
|23-27
|New York
|45
|51
|.469
|17½
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|23-22
|22-29
|Washington
|38
|58
|.396
|24½
|14
|4-6
|L-2
|15-32
|23-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|54
|43
|.557
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|26-21
|28-22
|Cincinnati
|52
|46
|.531
|2½
|1
|3-7
|W-2
|25-26
|27-20
|Chicago
|45
|51
|.469
|8½
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|24-26
|21-25
|St. Louis
|44
|53
|.454
|10
|8½
|8-2
|W-6
|22-26
|22-27
|Pittsburgh
|42
|54
|.438
|11½
|10
|2-8
|W-1
|23-26
|19-28
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|55
|40
|.579
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|29-16
|26-24
|Arizona
|54
|43
|.557
|2
|+1½
|4-6
|L-1
|26-24
|28-19
|San Francisco
|54
|43
|.557
|2
|+1½
|7-3
|L-2
|26-22
|28-21
|San Diego
|46
|51
|.474
|10
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|25-23
|21-28
|Colorado
|37
|59
|.385
|18½
|15
|4-6
|L-1
|23-26
|14-33
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 4, San Diego 0
Detroit 3, Kansas City 0
Seattle 5, Minnesota 0
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
Houston 3, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Singer 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 7-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Minnesota (Gray 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Arizona 5
Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 0
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 4, San Diego 0
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-7), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Washington (Gray 6-8), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Winans 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright
