Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 21, 2023 9:59 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 59 37 .615 _ _ 8-2 W-2 30-20 29-17
Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1 +4½ 3-7 L-5 35-16 25-24
Toronto 54 43 .557 _ 7-3 W-1 27-20 27-23
Boston 51 46 .526 3 7-3 L-2 26-22 25-24
New York 50 47 .515 4 2-8 L-4 28-23 22-24

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 50 48 .510 _ _ 5-5 L-1 26-22 24-26
Cleveland 47 49 .490 2 5-5 L-1 24-22 23-27
Detroit 44 52 .458 5 6-4 W-2 20-25 24-27
Chicago 41 57 .418 9 13½ 4-6 W-1 21-25 20-32
Kansas City 28 70 .286 22 26½ 3-7 L-2 15-36 13-34

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 58 39 .598 _ _ 7-3 W-6 33-18 25-21
Houston 54 43 .557 4 _ 5-5 W-2 25-22 29-21
Los Angeles 49 48 .505 9 5 4-6 W-3 27-22 22-26
Seattle 48 48 .500 5-5 W-1 27-24 21-24
Oakland 27 72 .273 32 28 2-8 L-1 14-37 13-35

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 62 33 .653 _ _ 5-5 W-1 32-19 30-14
Philadelphia 52 44 .542 10½ _ 5-5 L-2 26-19 26-25
Miami 53 45 .541 10½ _ 2-8 L-6 30-18 23-27
New York 45 51 .469 17½ 7 5-5 L-1 23-22 22-29
Washington 38 58 .396 24½ 14 4-6 L-2 15-32 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 54 43 .557 _ _ 8-2 W-2 26-21 28-22
Cincinnati 52 46 .531 1 3-7 W-2 25-26 27-20
Chicago 45 51 .469 7 5-5 L-1 24-26 21-25
St. Louis 44 53 .454 10 8-2 W-6 22-26 22-27
Pittsburgh 42 54 .438 11½ 10 2-8 W-1 23-26 19-28

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 55 40 .579 _ _ 8-2 L-1 29-16 26-24
Arizona 54 43 .557 2 +1½ 4-6 L-1 26-24 28-19
San Francisco 54 43 .557 2 +1½ 7-3 L-2 26-22 28-21
San Diego 46 51 .474 10 5-5 L-1 25-23 21-28
Colorado 37 59 .385 18½ 15 4-6 L-1 23-26 14-33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 4, San Diego 0

Detroit 3, Kansas City 0

Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Minnesota (Gray 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Arizona 5

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 0

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 4, San Diego 0

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-7), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Washington (Gray 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Winans 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Top Stories