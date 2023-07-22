On Air: Federal News Network
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
59
38
.608
_
_
7-3
L-1
30-20
29-18

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 59 38 .608 _ _ 7-3 L-1 30-20 29-18
Tampa Bay 61 40 .604 _ +5½ 4-6 W-1 36-16 25-24
Toronto 54 44 .551 _ 6-4 L-1 27-20 27-24
Boston 51 46 .526 8 6-3 L-2 26-22 25-24
New York 51 47 .520 3 3-7 W-1 29-23 22-24

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 51 48 .515 _ _ 6-4 W-1 27-22 24-26
Cleveland 48 49 .495 2 5-5 W-1 25-22 23-27
Detroit 44 53 .454 6 6-4 L-1 20-26 24-27
Chicago 41 58 .414 10 13½ 4-6 L-1 21-25 20-33
Kansas City 28 71 .283 23 26½ 3-7 L-3 15-36 13-35

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 58 40 .592 _ _ 7-3 L-1 33-19 25-21
Houston 55 43 .561 3 +1 6-4 W-3 25-22 30-21
Los Angeles 50 48 .510 8 4 5-5 W-4 28-22 22-26
Seattle 49 48 .505 5-5 W-2 28-24 21-24
Oakland 27 73 .270 32 28 2-8 L-2 14-38 13-35

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 63 33 .656 _ _ 5-5 W-2 32-19 31-14
Philadelphia 52 45 .536 11½ _ 4-6 L-3 26-19 26-26
Miami 53 46 .535 11½ _ 2-8 L-7 30-19 23-27
New York 45 51 .469 18 4-5 L-1 23-22 22-29
Washington 39 58 .402 24½ 13 5-5 W-1 16-32 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 54 44 .551 _ _ 7-3 L-1 26-22 28-22
Cincinnati 53 46 .535 _ 4-6 W-3 26-26 27-20
Chicago 46 51 .474 6 5-5 W-1 25-26 21-25
St. Louis 44 54 .449 10 8-2 L-1 22-26 22-28
Pittsburgh 42 55 .433 11½ 10 2-8 L-1 23-26 19-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 56 40 .583 _ _ 8-2 W-1 29-16 27-24
Arizona 54 44 .551 3 +1½ 4-6 L-2 26-24 28-20
San Francisco 54 44 .551 3 +1½ 7-3 L-3 26-22 28-22
San Diego 47 51 .480 10 6-4 W-1 25-23 22-28
Colorado 38 59 .392 18½ 14 5-5 W-1 23-26 15-33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

San Diego 5, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5

L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5

Houston 6, Oakland 4

Seattle 3, Toronto 2

N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Musgrove 9-2) at Detroit (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 1-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Minnesota (Ober 6-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-0) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-7) at Oakland (Medina 3-7), 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 2-8) at Seattle (Woo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, Detroit 4

Colorado 6, Miami 1

Washington 5, San Francisco 3

Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5

Cincinnati 9, Arizona 6

Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5

L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Musgrove 9-2) at Detroit (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8) at Washington (Gore 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-4) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 7-2) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-6), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-0) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories