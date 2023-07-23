All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|61
|38
|.616
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|30-20
|31-18
|Tampa Bay
|61
|42
|.592
|2
|+5
|3-7
|L-2
|36-18
|25-24
|Toronto
|54
|45
|.545
|7
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|27-20
|27-25
|New York
|53
|47
|.530
|8½
|1½
|4-6
|W-3
|31-23
|22-24
|Boston
|52
|47
|.525
|9
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|27-23
|25-24
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|53
|48
|.525
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|29-22
|24-26
|Cleveland
|49
|50
|.495
|3
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|26-23
|23-27
|Detroit
|45
|54
|.455
|7
|9
|6-4
|W-1
|21-27
|24-27
|Chicago
|41
|60
|.406
|12
|14
|3-7
|L-3
|21-25
|20-35
|Kansas City
|28
|73
|.277
|25
|27
|2-8
|L-5
|15-36
|13-37
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|59
|41
|.590
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|34-20
|25-21
|Houston
|55
|44
|.556
|3½
|+1
|6-4
|L-1
|25-22
|30-22
|Seattle
|50
|48
|.510
|8
|3½
|6-4
|W-3
|29-24
|21-24
|Los Angeles
|50
|49
|.505
|8½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|28-23
|22-26
|Oakland
|28
|73
|.277
|31½
|27
|3-7
|W-1
|15-38
|13-35
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|64
|34
|.653
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|32-19
|32-15
|Miami
|54
|47
|.535
|11½
|½
|2-8
|W-1
|31-20
|23-27
|Philadelphia
|53
|46
|.535
|11½
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|26-19
|27-27
|New York
|46
|52
|.469
|18
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|23-22
|23-30
|Washington
|41
|58
|.414
|23½
|12½
|6-4
|W-3
|18-32
|23-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|55
|45
|.550
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|27-23
|28-22
|Cincinnati
|55
|46
|.545
|½
|+½
|5-5
|W-5
|28-26
|27-20
|Chicago
|48
|51
|.485
|6½
|5½
|6-4
|W-3
|27-26
|21-25
|St. Louis
|44
|56
|.440
|11
|10
|6-4
|L-3
|22-26
|22-30
|Pittsburgh
|43
|55
|.439
|11
|10
|3-7
|W-1
|23-26
|20-29
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|57
|41
|.582
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|29-16
|28-25
|Arizona
|54
|46
|.540
|4
|_
|2-8
|L-4
|26-24
|28-22
|San Francisco
|54
|46
|.540
|4
|_
|5-5
|L-5
|26-22
|28-24
|San Diego
|48
|52
|.480
|10
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|25-23
|23-29
|Colorado
|39
|60
|.394
|18½
|14½
|5-5
|L-1
|23-26
|16-34
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3
Seattle 9, Toronto 8
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5
San Diego 14, Detroit 3
Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0
Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 4, Houston 1
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Diego 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 12 innings
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-5) at Cleveland (Allen 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 6-5) at Houston (Bielak 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3
San Diego 14, Detroit 3
Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0
Washington 10, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3
Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Diego 1
Washington 6, San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3
Miami 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2
Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 6-10), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Priester 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 7-6), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4) at Arizona (Nelson 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
