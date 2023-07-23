On Air: Federal News Network
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 61 38 .616 _ _ 7-3 W-2 30-20 31-18
Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 2 +5 3-7 L-2 36-18 25-24
Toronto 54 45 .545 7 _ 5-5 L-2 27-20 27-25
New York 53 47 .530 4-6 W-3 31-23 22-24
Boston 52 47 .525 9 2 6-4 W-1 27-23 25-24

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 53 48 .525 _ _ 8-2 W-3 29-22 24-26
Cleveland 49 50 .495 3 5 4-6 L-1 26-23 23-27
Detroit 45 54 .455 7 9 6-4 W-1 21-27 24-27
Chicago 41 60 .406 12 14 3-7 L-3 21-25 20-35
Kansas City 28 73 .277 25 27 2-8 L-5 15-36 13-37

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 59 41 .590 _ _ 7-3 W-1 34-20 25-21
Houston 55 44 .556 +1 6-4 L-1 25-22 30-22
Seattle 50 48 .510 8 6-4 W-3 29-24 21-24
Los Angeles 50 49 .505 4 5-5 L-1 28-23 22-26
Oakland 28 73 .277 31½ 27 3-7 W-1 15-38 13-35

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 64 34 .653 _ _ 4-6 W-1 32-19 32-15
Miami 54 47 .535 11½ ½ 2-8 W-1 31-20 23-27
Philadelphia 53 46 .535 11½ ½ 5-5 W-1 26-19 27-27
New York 46 52 .469 18 7 4-6 L-1 23-22 23-30
Washington 41 58 .414 23½ 12½ 6-4 W-3 18-32 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 55 45 .550 _ _ 7-3 L-1 27-23 28-22
Cincinnati 55 46 .545 ½ 5-5 W-5 28-26 27-20
Chicago 48 51 .485 6-4 W-3 27-26 21-25
St. Louis 44 56 .440 11 10 6-4 L-3 22-26 22-30
Pittsburgh 43 55 .439 11 10 3-7 W-1 23-26 20-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 57 41 .582 _ _ 7-3 L-1 29-16 28-25
Arizona 54 46 .540 4 _ 2-8 L-4 26-24 28-22
San Francisco 54 46 .540 4 _ 5-5 L-5 26-22 28-24
San Diego 48 52 .480 10 6 5-5 L-1 25-23 23-29
Colorado 39 60 .394 18½ 14½ 5-5 L-1 23-26 16-34

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3

Seattle 9, Toronto 8

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5

San Diego 14, Detroit 3

Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0

Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 4, Houston 1

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 12 innings

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-5) at Cleveland (Allen 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 6-5) at Houston (Bielak 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3

San Diego 14, Detroit 3

Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0

Washington 10, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3

Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Diego 1

Washington 6, San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3

Miami 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 6-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 7-6), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4) at Arizona (Nelson 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

