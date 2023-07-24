On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 24, 2023 9:59 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
61
38
.616
_
_
7-3
W-2
30-20
31-18

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 61 38 .616 _ _ 7-3 W-2 30-20 31-18
Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 2 +4½ 3-7 L-2 36-18 25-24
Toronto 55 45 .550 _ 6-4 W-1 27-20 28-25
Boston 53 47 .530 2 6-4 W-2 28-23 25-24
New York 53 47 .530 2 4-6 W-3 31-23 22-24

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 53 48 .525 _ _ 8-2 W-3 29-22 24-26
Cleveland 49 50 .495 3 4-6 L-1 26-23 23-27
Detroit 45 54 .455 7 6-4 W-1 21-27 24-27
Chicago 41 60 .406 12 14½ 3-7 L-3 21-25 20-35
Kansas City 28 73 .277 25 27½ 2-8 L-5 15-36 13-37

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 59 41 .590 _ _ 7-3 W-1 34-20 25-21
Houston 56 44 .560 3 +1 6-4 W-1 25-22 31-22
Los Angeles 51 49 .510 8 4 6-4 W-1 29-23 22-26
Seattle 50 49 .505 5-5 L-1 29-25 21-24
Oakland 28 74 .275 32 28 3-7 L-1 15-39 13-35

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 64 34 .653 _ _ 4-6 W-1 32-19 32-15
Miami 54 47 .535 11½ ½ 2-8 W-1 31-20 23-27
Philadelphia 53 46 .535 11½ ½ 5-5 W-1 26-19 27-27
New York 46 53 .465 18½ 4-6 L-2 23-22 23-31
Washington 41 58 .414 23½ 12½ 6-4 W-3 18-32 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 55 45 .550 _ _ 7-3 L-1 27-23 28-22
Cincinnati 55 46 .545 ½ 5-5 W-5 28-26 27-20
Chicago 48 51 .485 6-4 W-3 27-26 21-25
St. Louis 44 56 .440 11 10 6-4 L-3 22-26 22-30
Pittsburgh 43 56 .434 11½ 10½ 3-7 L-1 23-26 20-30

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 57 41 .582 _ _ 7-3 L-1 29-16 28-25
Arizona 54 46 .540 4 _ 2-8 L-4 26-24 28-22
San Francisco 54 46 .540 4 _ 5-5 L-5 26-22 28-24
San Diego 48 52 .480 10 6 5-5 L-1 25-23 23-29
Colorado 39 60 .394 18½ 14½ 5-5 L-1 23-26 16-34

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Diego 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: In our new ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce — featuring from Air Force, FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 12 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 4, Seattle 3

        Read more: Sports News

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-10) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at Minnesota (López 5-6), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (France 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Diego 1

Washington 6, San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3

Miami 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at Washington (Williams 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 5-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-7) at Arizona (Gallen 11-4), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News