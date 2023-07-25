All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|62
|38
|.620
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|30-20
|32-18
|Tampa Bay
|61
|42
|.592
|2½
|+4
|3-7
|L-2
|36-18
|25-24
|Toronto
|56
|45
|.554
|6½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|27-20
|29-25
|Boston
|53
|47
|.530
|9
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|28-23
|25-24
|New York
|53
|47
|.530
|9
|2½
|4-6
|W-3
|31-23
|22-24
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|54
|48
|.529
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|30-22
|24-26
|Cleveland
|49
|51
|.490
|4
|6½
|4-6
|L-2
|26-24
|23-27
|Detroit
|46
|54
|.460
|7
|9½
|6-4
|W-2
|22-27
|24-27
|Chicago
|41
|60
|.406
|12½
|15
|3-7
|L-3
|21-25
|20-35
|Kansas City
|29
|73
|.284
|25
|27½
|3-7
|W-1
|15-36
|14-37
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|59
|42
|.584
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|34-20
|25-22
|Houston
|57
|44
|.564
|2
|+1
|7-3
|W-2
|26-22
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|51
|49
|.510
|7½
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|29-23
|22-26
|Seattle
|50
|50
|.500
|8½
|5½
|5-5
|L-2
|29-25
|21-25
|Oakland
|28
|74
|.275
|31½
|28½
|3-7
|L-1
|15-39
|13-35
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|64
|34
|.653
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|32-19
|32-15
|Miami
|54
|47
|.535
|11½
|_
|2-8
|W-1
|31-20
|23-27
|Philadelphia
|53
|47
|.530
|12
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|26-20
|27-27
|New York
|46
|53
|.465
|18½
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|23-22
|23-31
|Washington
|41
|59
|.410
|24
|12½
|5-5
|L-1
|18-33
|23-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|56
|45
|.554
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|28-23
|28-22
|Cincinnati
|55
|47
|.539
|1½
|+½
|5-5
|L-1
|28-26
|27-21
|Chicago
|48
|51
|.485
|7
|5
|6-4
|W-3
|27-26
|21-25
|St. Louis
|45
|56
|.446
|11
|9
|7-3
|W-1
|22-26
|23-30
|Pittsburgh
|44
|56
|.440
|11½
|9½
|3-7
|W-1
|23-26
|21-30
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|57
|42
|.576
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|29-17
|28-25
|Arizona
|54
|47
|.535
|4
|_
|2-8
|L-5
|26-25
|28-22
|San Francisco
|54
|47
|.535
|4
|_
|4-6
|L-6
|26-22
|28-25
|San Diego
|48
|53
|.475
|10
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|25-24
|23-29
|Colorado
|40
|60
|.400
|17½
|13½
|6-4
|W-1
|23-26
|17-34
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, San Francisco 1
Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Houston 10, Texas 9
Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 0-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 6-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-7) at Detroit (Lorenzen 5-6), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 6-6) at Houston (Valdez 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, San Francisco 1
Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 10, Washington 6
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4
St. Louis 10, Arizona 6
Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 12:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 4-5) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-8), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 11-4), 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-11) at San Diego (Lugo 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Copyright
