Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 25, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
62
38
.620
_
_
7-3
W-3
30-20
32-18

...

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 62 38 .620 _ _ 7-3 W-3 30-20 32-18
Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 +4 3-7 L-2 36-18 25-24
Toronto 56 45 .554 _ 6-4 W-2 27-20 29-25
Boston 53 47 .530 9 6-4 W-2 28-23 25-24
New York 53 47 .530 9 4-6 W-3 31-23 22-24

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 54 48 .529 _ _ 8-2 W-4 30-22 24-26
Cleveland 49 51 .490 4 4-6 L-2 26-24 23-27
Detroit 46 54 .460 7 6-4 W-2 22-27 24-27
Chicago 41 60 .406 12½ 15 3-7 L-3 21-25 20-35
Kansas City 29 73 .284 25 27½ 3-7 W-1 15-36 14-37

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 59 42 .584 _ _ 7-3 L-1 34-20 25-22
Houston 57 44 .564 2 +1 7-3 W-2 26-22 31-22
Los Angeles 51 49 .510 6-4 W-1 29-23 22-26
Seattle 50 50 .500 5-5 L-2 29-25 21-25
Oakland 28 74 .275 31½ 28½ 3-7 L-1 15-39 13-35

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 64 34 .653 _ _ 4-6 W-1 32-19 32-15
Miami 54 47 .535 11½ _ 2-8 W-1 31-20 23-27
Philadelphia 53 47 .530 12 ½ 5-5 L-1 26-20 27-27
New York 46 53 .465 18½ 7 4-6 L-2 23-22 23-31
Washington 41 59 .410 24 12½ 5-5 L-1 18-33 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 56 45 .554 _ _ 7-3 W-1 28-23 28-22
Cincinnati 55 47 .539 5-5 L-1 28-26 27-21
Chicago 48 51 .485 7 5 6-4 W-3 27-26 21-25
St. Louis 45 56 .446 11 9 7-3 W-1 22-26 23-30
Pittsburgh 44 56 .440 11½ 3-7 W-1 23-26 21-30

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 57 42 .576 _ _ 6-4 L-2 29-17 28-25
Arizona 54 47 .535 4 _ 2-8 L-5 26-25 28-22
San Francisco 54 47 .535 4 _ 4-6 L-6 26-22 28-25
San Diego 48 53 .475 10 6 4-6 L-2 25-24 23-29
Colorado 40 60 .400 17½ 13½ 6-4 W-1 23-26 17-34

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Houston 10, Texas 9

Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 6-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-7) at Detroit (Lorenzen 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 6-6) at Houston (Valdez 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 10, Washington 6

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 10, Arizona 6

Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 12:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 4-5) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 11-4), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-11) at San Diego (Lugo 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

