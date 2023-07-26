On Air: A Deeper Look with Joe Paiva
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 26, 2023 9:57 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
62
39
.614
_
_
6-4
L-1
30-20
32-19

...

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 62 39 .614 _ _ 6-4 L-1 30-20 32-19
Tampa Bay 62 42 .596 +5 3-7 W-1 37-18 25-24
Toronto 56 46 .549 _ 5-5 L-1 27-20 29-26
Boston 54 47 .535 8 6-4 W-3 29-23 25-24
New York 53 48 .525 9 4-6 L-1 31-24 22-24

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 54 49 .524 _ _ 7-3 L-1 30-23 24-26
Cleveland 50 51 .495 3 5-5 W-1 27-24 23-27
Detroit 46 55 .455 7 5-5 L-1 22-28 24-27
Chicago 41 61 .402 12½ 15 3-7 L-4 21-26 20-35
Kansas City 29 74 .282 25 27½ 3-7 L-1 15-36 14-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 59 43 .578 _ _ 6-4 L-2 34-20 25-23
Houston 58 44 .569 1 +2 7-3 W-3 27-22 31-22
Los Angeles 52 49 .515 7-3 W-2 29-23 23-26
Seattle 51 50 .505 6-4 W-1 29-25 22-25
Oakland 28 75 .272 31½ 28½ 3-7 L-2 15-39 13-36

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 64 35 .646 _ _ 4-6 L-1 32-19 32-16
Philadelphia 54 47 .535 11 ½ 5-5 W-1 27-20 27-27
Miami 54 48 .529 11½ 1 1-9 L-1 31-20 23-28
New York 47 53 .470 17½ 7 5-5 W-1 23-22 24-31
Washington 42 59 .416 23 12½ 5-5 W-1 19-33 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 56 46 .549 _ _ 6-4 L-1 28-24 28-22
Cincinnati 56 47 .544 ½ 6-4 W-1 28-26 28-21
Chicago 49 51 .490 6 5 7-3 W-4 27-26 22-25
St. Louis 45 57 .441 11 10 6-4 L-1 22-26 23-31
Pittsburgh 44 57 .436 11½ 10½ 3-7 L-1 23-26 21-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 58 42 .580 _ _ 6-4 W-1 30-17 28-25
Arizona 55 47 .539 4 _ 3-7 W-1 27-25 28-22
San Francisco 55 47 .539 4 _ 4-6 W-1 27-22 28-25
San Diego 49 53 .480 10 6 5-5 W-1 26-24 23-29
Colorado 40 61 .396 18½ 14½ 6-4 L-1 23-26 17-35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 4, Texas 3

Seattle 9, Minnesota 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Silseth 2-1) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Gray 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 10-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5), 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories