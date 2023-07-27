All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|62
|40
|.608
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|30-20
|32-20
|Tampa Bay
|62
|43
|.590
|1½
|+4
|2-8
|L-1
|37-19
|25-24
|Toronto
|57
|46
|.553
|5½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|27-20
|30-26
|Boston
|55
|47
|.539
|7
|1½
|6-4
|W-4
|30-23
|25-24
|New York
|54
|48
|.529
|8
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|32-24
|22-24
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|54
|50
|.519
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|30-24
|24-26
|Cleveland
|51
|51
|.500
|2
|5½
|6-4
|W-2
|28-24
|23-27
|Detroit
|46
|55
|.455
|6½
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|22-28
|24-27
|Chicago
|41
|62
|.398
|12½
|16
|3-7
|L-5
|21-27
|20-35
|Kansas City
|29
|75
|.279
|25
|28½
|2-8
|L-2
|15-36
|14-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|60
|43
|.583
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|34-20
|26-23
|Houston
|58
|45
|.563
|2
|+1
|7-3
|L-1
|27-23
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|52
|49
|.515
|7
|4
|7-3
|W-2
|29-23
|23-26
|Seattle
|52
|50
|.510
|7½
|4½
|6-4
|W-2
|29-25
|23-25
|Oakland
|28
|76
|.269
|32½
|29½
|3-7
|L-3
|15-39
|13-37
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|64
|36
|.640
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|32-19
|32-17
|Philadelphia
|55
|47
|.539
|10
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|28-20
|27-27
|Miami
|55
|48
|.534
|10½
|½
|2-8
|W-1
|31-20
|24-28
|New York
|47
|54
|.465
|17½
|7½
|5-5
|L-1
|23-22
|24-32
|Washington
|43
|59
|.422
|22
|12
|6-4
|W-2
|20-33
|23-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|57
|46
|.553
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|29-24
|28-22
|Cincinnati
|56
|48
|.538
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-26
|28-22
|Chicago
|50
|51
|.495
|6
|4½
|7-3
|W-5
|27-26
|23-25
|St. Louis
|46
|57
|.447
|11
|9½
|6-4
|W-1
|22-26
|24-31
|Pittsburgh
|45
|57
|.441
|11½
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|23-26
|22-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|58
|43
|.574
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|30-18
|28-25
|San Francisco
|56
|47
|.544
|3
|+½
|4-6
|W-2
|28-22
|28-25
|Arizona
|55
|48
|.534
|4
|½
|3-7
|L-1
|27-26
|28-22
|San Diego
|49
|54
|.476
|10
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|26-25
|23-29
|Colorado
|40
|62
|.392
|18½
|15
|5-5
|L-2
|23-26
|17-36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 8, Minnesota 7
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 5, Atlanta 3
Texas 13, Houston 5
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7
San Francisco 8, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Olson 1-4) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 2-1) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Houston (Javier 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 8-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 8-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-3), 9:40 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 5, Colorado 4
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 3, San Diego 2
St. Louis 11, Arizona 7
Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 5, Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7
San Francisco 8, Oakland 3
Thursday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Olson 1-4) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-6), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-4), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 6-8), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 8-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 8-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-3), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-1), 10:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.