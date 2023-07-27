On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 27, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
62
40
.608
_
_
5-5
L-2
30-20
32-20

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 62 40 .608 _ _ 5-5 L-2 30-20 32-20
Tampa Bay 62 43 .590 +4 2-8 L-1 37-19 25-24
Toronto 57 46 .553 _ 5-5 W-1 27-20 30-26
Boston 55 47 .539 7 6-4 W-4 30-23 25-24
New York 54 48 .529 8 5-5 W-1 32-24 22-24

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 54 50 .519 _ _ 6-4 L-2 30-24 24-26
Cleveland 51 51 .500 2 6-4 W-2 28-24 23-27
Detroit 46 55 .455 10 5-5 L-1 22-28 24-27
Chicago 41 62 .398 12½ 16 3-7 L-5 21-27 20-35
Kansas City 29 75 .279 25 28½ 2-8 L-2 15-36 14-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 60 43 .583 _ _ 6-4 W-1 34-20 26-23
Houston 58 45 .563 2 +1 7-3 L-1 27-23 31-22
Los Angeles 52 49 .515 7 4 7-3 W-2 29-23 23-26
Seattle 52 50 .510 6-4 W-2 29-25 23-25
Oakland 28 76 .269 32½ 29½ 3-7 L-3 15-39 13-37

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 64 36 .640 _ _ 3-7 L-2 32-19 32-17
Philadelphia 55 47 .539 10 _ 5-5 W-2 28-20 27-27
Miami 55 48 .534 10½ ½ 2-8 W-1 31-20 24-28
New York 47 54 .465 17½ 5-5 L-1 23-22 24-32
Washington 43 59 .422 22 12 6-4 W-2 20-33 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 57 46 .553 _ _ 6-4 W-1 29-24 28-22
Cincinnati 56 48 .538 _ 6-4 L-1 28-26 28-22
Chicago 50 51 .495 6 7-3 W-5 27-26 23-25
St. Louis 46 57 .447 11 6-4 W-1 22-26 24-31
Pittsburgh 45 57 .441 11½ 10 4-6 W-1 23-26 22-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 58 43 .574 _ _ 5-5 L-1 30-18 28-25
San Francisco 56 47 .544 3 4-6 W-2 28-22 28-25
Arizona 55 48 .534 4 ½ 3-7 L-1 27-26 28-22
San Diego 49 54 .476 10 5-5 L-1 26-25 23-29
Colorado 40 62 .392 18½ 15 5-5 L-2 23-26 17-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: In our new ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce — featuring from Air Force, FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.

Seattle 8, Minnesota 7

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 3

Texas 13, Houston 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7

        Read more: Sports News

San Francisco 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Olson 1-4) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

L.A. Angels (Silseth 2-1) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Houston (Javier 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 8-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 8-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-3), 9:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 3, San Diego 2

St. Louis 11, Arizona 7

Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7

San Francisco 8, Oakland 3

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Olson 1-4) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 6-8), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 8-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 8-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-3), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|2 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
8|2 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|2 The Netskope Unpacking Webinar Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories