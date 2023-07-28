On Air: FEDTalk
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 28, 2023 9:59 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 62 40 .608 _ _ 5-5 L-2 30-20 32-20
Tampa Bay 62 43 .590 +4 2-8 L-1 37-19 25-24
Toronto 57 46 .553 _ 5-5 W-1 27-20 30-26
Boston 55 47 .539 7 6-4 W-4 30-23 25-24
New York 54 48 .529 8 5-5 W-1 32-24 22-24

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 54 50 .519 _ _ 6-4 L-2 30-24 24-26
Cleveland 52 51 .505 5 7-3 W-3 28-24 24-27
Detroit 46 57 .447 11 4-6 L-3 22-30 24-27
Chicago 41 63 .394 13 16½ 2-8 L-6 21-28 20-35
Kansas City 29 75 .279 25 28½ 2-8 L-2 15-36 14-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 60 43 .583 _ _ 6-4 W-1 34-20 26-23
Houston 58 45 .563 2 +1 7-3 L-1 27-23 31-22
Los Angeles 54 49 .524 6 3 8-2 W-4 29-23 25-26
Seattle 52 50 .510 6-4 W-2 29-25 23-25
Oakland 28 76 .269 32½ 29½ 3-7 L-3 15-39 13-37

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 64 36 .640 _ _ 3-7 L-2 32-19 32-17
Philadelphia 55 47 .539 10 _ 5-5 W-2 28-20 27-27
Miami 55 48 .534 10½ ½ 2-8 W-1 31-20 24-28
New York 48 54 .471 17 7 6-4 W-1 24-22 24-32
Washington 43 60 .417 22½ 12½ 6-4 L-1 20-33 23-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 57 46 .553 _ _ 6-4 W-1 29-24 28-22
Cincinnati 56 48 .538 _ 6-4 L-1 28-26 28-22
Chicago 51 51 .500 4 8-2 W-6 27-26 24-25
St. Louis 46 58 .442 11½ 10 5-5 L-1 22-27 24-31
Pittsburgh 45 57 .441 11½ 10 4-6 W-1 23-26 22-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 58 43 .574 _ _ 5-5 L-1 30-18 28-25
San Francisco 56 47 .544 3 4-6 W-2 28-22 28-25
Arizona 55 48 .534 4 ½ 3-7 L-1 27-26 28-22
San Diego 49 54 .476 10 5-5 L-1 26-25 23-29
Colorado 40 62 .392 18½ 15 5-5 L-2 23-26 17-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0, 1st game

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-7) at Toronto (Manoah 2-8), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Miami (Cueto 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-12), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 6-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 6-6) at Baltimore (Wells 7-5), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6) at Houston (Brown 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 8-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 3

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Miami (Cueto 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Priester 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 6-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 4-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 2-4) at Atlanta (Elder 7-2), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 8-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
Top Stories