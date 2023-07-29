On Air: Federal News Network
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
63
41
.606
_
_
6-4
L-1
31-21
32-20

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 63 41 .606 _ _ 6-4 L-1 31-21 32-20
Tampa Bay 63 44 .589 +3 3-7 L-1 37-19 26-25
Toronto 59 46 .562 _ 6-4 W-3 29-20 30-26
Boston 56 48 .538 7 6-4 L-1 30-23 26-25
New York 55 49 .529 8 5-5 W-1 32-24 23-25

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 54 52 .509 _ _ 5-5 L-4 30-24 24-28
Cleveland 52 53 .495 7 5-5 L-2 28-24 24-29
Detroit 47 58 .448 12 4-6 W-1 22-30 25-28
Chicago 43 63 .406 11 16½ 3-7 W-2 23-28 20-35
Kansas City 31 75 .292 23 28½ 3-7 W-2 17-36 14-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 60 45 .571 _ _ 4-6 L-2 34-20 26-25
Houston 59 46 .562 1 _ 7-3 W-1 28-24 31-22
Los Angeles 54 51 .514 6 5 7-3 L-2 29-23 25-28
Seattle 53 51 .510 6-4 L-1 29-25 24-26
Oakland 30 76 .283 30½ 29½ 5-5 W-2 15-39 15-37

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 66 36 .647 _ _ 5-5 W-2 34-19 32-17
Philadelphia 56 48 .538 11 _ 4-6 L-1 28-20 28-28
Miami 56 49 .533 11½ ½ 3-7 L-1 32-21 24-28
New York 49 55 .471 18 7 5-5 L-1 25-23 24-32
Washington 44 61 .419 23½ 12½ 6-4 W-1 20-33 24-28

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 57 48 .543 _ _ 5-5 L-2 29-24 28-24
Cincinnati 57 49 .538 ½ _ 7-3 L-1 28-26 29-23
Chicago 53 51 .510 3 9-1 W-8 27-26 26-25
Pittsburgh 46 58 .442 10½ 10 5-5 W-1 24-27 22-31
St. Louis 46 60 .434 11½ 11 3-7 L-3 22-29 24-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 60 44 .577 _ _ 5-5 W-1 32-19 28-25
San Francisco 57 48 .543 3-7 W-1 29-23 28-25
Arizona 56 49 .533 ½ 3-7 W-1 28-27 28-22
San Diego 51 54 .486 6-4 W-2 28-25 23-29
Colorado 40 64 .385 20 16 4-6 L-4 23-28 17-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Oakland 8, Colorado 5

San Diego 7, Texas 1

Boston 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 2

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Houston 17, Tampa Bay 4

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 7

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 4, Texas 0

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2) at Toronto (Berríos 8-7), 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 0-2) at Houston (Bielak 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-7) at Colorado (Blach 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Bernardino 1-0) at San Francisco (Alexander 6-1), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 7

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2

Oakland 8, Colorado 5

San Diego 7, Texas 1

Boston 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Atlanta 11, Milwaukee 5

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 6

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 4, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Rea 5-4) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-10), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at St. Louis (Matz 1-7), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-7) at Colorado (Blach 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Bernardino 1-0) at San Francisco (Alexander 6-1), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Top Stories