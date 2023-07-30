On Air: Federal News Network
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 63 41 .606 _ _ 6-4 L-1 31-21 32-20
Tampa Bay 63 44 .589 +3½ 3-7 L-1 37-19 26-25
Toronto 59 47 .557 5 _ 6-4 L-1 29-21 30-26
Boston 56 48 .538 7 2 6-4 L-1 30-23 26-25
New York 55 49 .529 8 3 5-5 W-1 32-24 23-25

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 54 52 .509 _ _ 5-5 L-4 30-24 24-28
Cleveland 52 53 .495 5-5 L-2 28-24 24-29
Detroit 47 58 .448 11½ 4-6 W-1 22-30 25-28
Chicago 43 63 .406 11 16 3-7 W-2 23-28 20-35
Kansas City 31 75 .292 23 28 3-7 W-2 17-36 14-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 60 45 .571 _ _ 4-6 L-2 34-20 26-25
Houston 59 46 .562 1 7-3 W-1 28-24 31-22
Los Angeles 55 51 .519 4 7-3 W-1 29-23 26-28
Seattle 53 51 .510 5 6-4 L-1 29-25 24-26
Oakland 30 76 .283 30½ 29 5-5 W-2 15-39 15-37

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 66 36 .647 _ _ 5-5 W-2 34-19 32-17
Philadelphia 56 48 .538 11 _ 4-6 L-1 28-20 28-28
Miami 56 49 .533 11½ ½ 3-7 L-1 32-21 24-28
New York 49 55 .471 18 7 5-5 L-1 25-23 24-32
Washington 44 61 .419 23½ 12½ 6-4 W-1 20-33 24-28

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 57 48 .543 _ _ 5-5 L-2 29-24 28-24
Cincinnati 57 49 .538 ½ _ 7-3 L-1 28-26 29-23
Chicago 53 51 .510 3 8-1 W-8 27-26 26-25
Pittsburgh 46 58 .442 10½ 10 5-5 W-1 24-27 22-31
St. Louis 46 60 .434 11½ 11 2-7 L-3 22-29 24-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 59 44 .573 _ _ 5-5 W-1 31-19 28-25
San Francisco 57 48 .543 3 3-7 W-1 29-23 28-25
Arizona 56 49 .533 4 ½ 3-7 W-1 28-27 28-22
San Diego 51 54 .486 9 6-4 W-2 28-25 23-29
Colorado 40 64 .385 19½ 16 4-6 L-4 23-28 17-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Houston 17, Tampa Bay 4

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 7

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 4, Texas 0

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-4) at Houston (France 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 7-6) at Seattle (Kirby 9-8), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Atlanta 11, Milwaukee 5

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 6

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 4, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Walker 11-4) at Miami (Cabrera 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories