Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 31, 2023 9:57 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 64 41 .610 _ _ 6-4 W-1 32-21 32-20
Tampa Bay 64 44 .593 +4 4-6 W-1 37-19 27-25
Toronto 59 47 .557 _ 6-4 L-1 29-21 30-26
Boston 56 49 .533 8 5-5 L-2 30-23 26-26
New York 55 50 .524 9 5-5 L-1 32-24 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 54 53 .505 _ _ 4-6 L-5 30-24 24-29
Cleveland 53 53 .500 ½ 6 6-4 W-1 28-24 25-29
Detroit 47 59 .443 12 3-7 L-1 22-30 25-29
Chicago 43 64 .402 11 16½ 3-7 L-1 23-29 20-35
Kansas City 32 75 .299 22 27½ 4-6 W-3 18-36 14-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 60 46 .566 _ _ 3-7 L-3 34-20 26-26
Houston 59 47 .557 1 _ 6-4 L-1 28-25 31-22
Los Angeles 55 51 .519 5 4 7-3 W-1 29-23 26-28
Seattle 54 51 .514 7-3 W-1 29-25 25-26
Oakland 30 77 .280 30½ 29½ 4-6 L-1 15-39 15-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 67 36 .650 _ _ 6-4 W-3 35-19 32-17
Miami 57 49 .538 11½ _ 4-6 W-1 33-21 24-28
Philadelphia 56 49 .533 12 ½ 4-6 L-2 28-20 28-29
New York 50 55 .476 18 5-5 W-1 26-23 24-32
Washington 44 62 .415 24½ 13 6-4 L-1 20-33 24-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 58 49 .542 _ _ 7-3 W-1 28-26 30-23
Milwaukee 57 49 .538 ½ _ 4-6 L-3 29-24 28-25
Chicago 53 52 .505 4 8-2 L-1 27-26 26-26
Pittsburgh 47 58 .448 10 6-4 W-2 25-27 22-31
St. Louis 47 60 .439 11 10½ 3-7 W-1 23-29 24-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 59 45 .567 _ _ 4-6 L-1 31-20 28-25
San Francisco 58 48 .547 2 +1 4-6 W-2 30-23 28-25
Arizona 56 50 .528 4 1 2-8 L-1 28-28 28-22
San Diego 52 54 .491 8 5 6-4 W-3 29-25 23-29
Colorado 41 64 .390 18½ 15½ 4-6 W-1 24-28 17-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

Miami 8, Detroit 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 2

Colorado 2, Oakland 0

Seattle 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, Texas 3

San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-3), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 6

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 8, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Colorado 2, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 0

Seattle 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, Texas 3

San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-8) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 11-3), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Lambert 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at San Francisco (Wood 5-4), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

