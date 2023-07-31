All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|64
|41
|.610
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|32-21
|32-20
|Tampa Bay
|64
|44
|.593
|1½
|+4
|4-6
|W-1
|37-19
|27-25
|Toronto
|59
|47
|.557
|5½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|29-21
|30-26
|Boston
|56
|49
|.533
|8
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|30-23
|26-26
|New York
|55
|50
|.524
|9
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|32-24
|23-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|54
|53
|.505
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-5
|30-24
|24-29
|Cleveland
|53
|53
|.500
|½
|6
|6-4
|W-1
|28-24
|25-29
|Detroit
|47
|59
|.443
|6½
|12
|3-7
|L-1
|22-30
|25-29
|Chicago
|43
|64
|.402
|11
|16½
|3-7
|L-1
|23-29
|20-35
|Kansas City
|32
|75
|.299
|22
|27½
|4-6
|W-3
|18-36
|14-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|60
|46
|.566
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|34-20
|26-26
|Houston
|59
|47
|.557
|1
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-25
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|55
|51
|.519
|5
|4
|7-3
|W-1
|29-23
|26-28
|Seattle
|54
|51
|.514
|5½
|4½
|7-3
|W-1
|29-25
|25-26
|Oakland
|30
|77
|.280
|30½
|29½
|4-6
|L-1
|15-39
|15-38
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|67
|36
|.650
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|35-19
|32-17
|Miami
|57
|49
|.538
|11½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|33-21
|24-28
|Philadelphia
|56
|49
|.533
|12
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|28-20
|28-29
|New York
|50
|55
|.476
|18
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|26-23
|24-32
|Washington
|44
|62
|.415
|24½
|13
|6-4
|L-1
|20-33
|24-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|58
|49
|.542
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|28-26
|30-23
|Milwaukee
|57
|49
|.538
|½
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|29-24
|28-25
|Chicago
|53
|52
|.505
|4
|3½
|8-2
|L-1
|27-26
|26-26
|Pittsburgh
|47
|58
|.448
|10
|9½
|6-4
|W-2
|25-27
|22-31
|St. Louis
|47
|60
|.439
|11
|10½
|3-7
|W-1
|23-29
|24-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|59
|45
|.567
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|31-20
|28-25
|San Francisco
|58
|48
|.547
|2
|+1
|4-6
|W-2
|30-23
|28-25
|Arizona
|56
|50
|.528
|4
|1
|2-8
|L-1
|28-28
|28-22
|San Diego
|52
|54
|.491
|8
|5
|6-4
|W-3
|29-25
|23-29
|Colorado
|41
|64
|.390
|18½
|15½
|4-6
|W-1
|24-28
|17-36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1
Miami 8, Detroit 6
Tampa Bay 8, Houston 2
Colorado 2, Oakland 0
Seattle 4, Arizona 0
San Diego 5, Texas 3
San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-3), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 6
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 2
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 8, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Colorado 2, Oakland 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 0
Seattle 4, Arizona 0
San Diego 5, Texas 3
San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-8) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 11-3), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Lambert 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at San Francisco (Wood 5-4), 9:45 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
