Blue Jays start 4-game series against the Orioles

The Associated Press
July 31, 2023 4:00 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (64-41, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-47, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.68 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -144, Orioles +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to begin a four-game series.

Toronto has a 29-21 record at home and a 59-47 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 25-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Baltimore is 64-41 overall and 32-20 on the road. The Orioles have a 40-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Orioles are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 17 home runs while slugging .450. Alejandro Kirk is 12-for-30 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 18 home runs while slugging .468. Ryan Mountcastle is 10-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .273 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .198 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
Top Stories