On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blue Jays-White Sox game postponed, to be made up Thursday as part of doubleheader

ANDREW SELIGMAN
July 5, 2023 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The scheduled game between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays was postponed because of rain and is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Toronto’s José Berríos (8-6, 3.74 ERA) and Chicago’s Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.47) will meet in Game 1 after having their scheduled starts pushed back a day. Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.08 ERA) gets the ball in the nightcap for the Blue Jays....

READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — The scheduled game between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays was postponed because of rain and is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Toronto’s José Berríos (8-6, 3.74 ERA) and Chicago’s Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.47) will meet in Game 1 after having their scheduled starts pushed back a day. Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.08 ERA) gets the ball in the nightcap for the Blue Jays. The White Sox have not announced a starter.

The Blue Jays are not scheduled to visit the White Sox again this season.

Toronto beat Chicago 4-3 on Tuesday after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning against Joe Kelly. White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. hit a three-run drive in the sixth for his 25th homer.

        Insight by Verizon: No federal law enforcement organization works alone. Take a peek behind the scenes at NCIS, the U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service and hear from people inside these organizations about what’s driving technology modernization efforts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|12 Orange County Cybersecurity Conference
7|12 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
7|12 The AI Revolution in Government: How...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories