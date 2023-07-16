On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Clervie Ngounoue of the U.S. and Henry Searle of Britain win the junior singles titles at Wimbledon

The Associated Press
July 16, 2023 11:38 am
1 min read
      

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Clervie Ngounoue of the United States and Henry Searle of Britain won the junior singles titles at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Ngounoue became the second straight American — and 15th overall — to win the girls’ singles title at the All England Club by beating Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-2. Liv Hovde won it last year, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so.

...

READ MORE

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Clervie Ngounoue of the United States and Henry Searle of Britain won the junior singles titles at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Ngounoue became the second straight American — and 15th overall — to win the girls’ singles title at the All England Club by beating Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-2. Liv Hovde won it last year, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so.

Ngounoue didn’t drop a set throughout the tournament en route to her first Grand Slam singles title.

“I’m really excited that this is my first,” said Ngounoue, who lives in Orlando, Florida. “It was a battle out there.”

        Insight by Workday: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Gary Washington, of the USDA will dive into IT modernization, goals and insights at the USDA. In addition, Wayne Bobby, of Workday Federal will provide an industry perspective.

Searle became the first British player in 61 years to win the boys’ singles title, defeating Yaroslav Demin 6-4, 6-4 in front of a partisan crowd on No. 1 Court.

“It’s a pretty special feeling and it is not going to come too often and I am going to try and enjoy it,” Searle said. “It was amazing in front of this crowd today.”

Gabriele Vulpitta of Italy and Jakub Filip of the Czech Republic won the boys’ doubles title by beating Branko Djuric of Serbia and Arthur Gea of France 6-3, 6-3. In the girls’ doubles final, Czech duo Laura Samsonova and Alena Kovackova beat British pair Hannah Klugman and Isabelle Lacy 6-4, 7-5. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|23 World Congress 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories