Cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to injure leg during Dolphins practice

July 27, 2023
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off with an apparent leg injury at the end of Thursday’s Miami Dolphins practice.

Ramsey was matched up against receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill when the injury happened. He went down grabbing at his left knee and was attended to by trainers.

Ramsey was helped up but didn’t appear to put any weight on the leg before he was carted off the field as Miami’s second full-team practice of training camp closed.

“Everybody’s worried about him,” said safety Jevon Holland, “but we’re not really sure what’s wrong. … He’ll be alright.”

The Dolphins acquired the All-Pro cornerback Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March.

Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
