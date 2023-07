England edges Haiti 1-0 in a tough opener for Euro champions at Women’s World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England edged Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women’s World Cup opener Saturday for the European champions against a team on debut at the tournament. England dominated possession in the first half but had to wait until the 29th minute for Stanway to convert from the spot. She was awarded a second shot on a VAR review, for encroachment, after her first attempt was... READ MORE

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England edged Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women’s World Cup opener Saturday for the European champions against a team on debut at the tournament.

England dominated possession in the first half but had to wait until the 29th minute for Stanway to convert from the spot. She was awarded a second shot on a VAR review, for encroachment, after her first attempt was well saved by Kerly Theus diving full stretch to her right.

The Group D game between the No. 4 and the 53rd-ranked teams was tense from start to finish with Haiti forward Melchie Dumornay regularly troubling the England defense.

“I can say if we do that against England we can do anything against anyone,” Dumornay said.

The athletic Theus made a succession of saves to thwart England’s chances of increasing its margin and then Haiti went within inches of a stunning late equalizer.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a crucial reflex save in the 81st in a close-range, one-on-one with substitute forward Roseline Éloissaint, her second big stop of the match.

Ultimately, it was an inexplicable lapse from Haiti’s Batcheba Louis, who reached up as she jumped in the area and was penalized for handball, that made the difference.

It was an impressive debut in front of a 44,369 crowd from Haiti, one of the last three teams to qualify for the biggest Women’s World Cup ever staged.

Despite being in control in the first half, England was far from convincing against a Haiti lineup that got numbers back in defense.

Dumornay was threatening on the counter and made inroads after having some early medical treatment. After a long upfield pass in the 35th, she didn’t quite connect with a cross from the right as she attempted a bicycle kick from inside the area.

And just after halftime, Dumornay lashed a powerful right-foot shot that forced Earps into a save.

The Lionesses beat Germany in the final at the Euros last year for their first major crown, heightening hopes in England of a world title to go with it. But ACL injuries to Beth Mead, the Player of the Tournament at Euro 2022, and Leah Williamson forced head coach Sarina Wiegman into changes.

Millie Bright took over as captain but also spent months recovering from a serious knee injury before being cleared to play a full part this week.

England hasn’t scored a goal in open play since the win over Brazil in the Finalissma in April, and would have have been expecting a more polished display.

Stanway said the most important thing was the three points.

“It’s so important when you get going in the tournament. It’s been a long buildup to today and I think we’re kind of happy to just get over the line,” she said. “They caused us problems, they were threatening on the counter attack, they were fast and they were physical. And, yeah, they challenged us in areas that we probably didn’t really expect.”

Alessia Russo started up front for England and created opportunities but wasn’t able to convert them. Approaching the hour, she forced two saves from Theus within a minute, while Haiti was down to 10 players with inspirational skipper Nérilia Mondésir getting treatment on a left ankle injury.

Russo’s header in the 64th was tipped over the crossbar by Theus, the seventh save from the Haiti goalkeeper. Bright also fired over the crossbar minutes later.

The addition of Lauren James and Rachel Daly off the bench added energy and edge to the England attack over the last half hour but it didn’t result in more goals. England had 19 shots on goal, Haiti had six.

Both teams are back in action Friday, with England moving to Sydney and likely to make lineup changes to face Denmark, and Haiti meeting China in Adelaide.

The Haiti team, drawing on players based mainly in France and the U.S., aims to bring some positive news to a country in turmoil.

The team has l imited sponsors, its training center is closed because of gang violence and some of its biggest fans can’t afford a TV to watch the World Cup.

