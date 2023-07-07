On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

France’s Amandine Henry ruled out of World Cup because of a calf injury

The Associated Press
July 7, 2023 1:19 pm
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Former France captain Amandine Henry will miss the Women’s World Cup after she was injured in training.

Defender Aïssatou Tounkara was summoned on Friday to join the 23-women France squad as a replacement.

The French Football Federation said Henry underwent medical tests that revealed a muscle lesion in the midfielder’s left calf.

The World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, kicks off on July 20.

PARIS (AP) — Former France captain Amandine Henry will miss the Women’s World Cup after she was injured in training.

Defender Aïssatou Tounkara was summoned on Friday to join the 23-women France squad as a replacement.

The French Football Federation said Henry underwent medical tests that revealed a muscle lesion in the midfielder’s left calf.

The World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, kicks off on July 20.

        Insight by Optum Serve: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin and agency and industry leaders will discuss what opportunities and resources are available for veterans and how employers can better meet the needs of veterans.

Tounkara, a reserve player in Herve Renard’s squad, had not left her teammates and traveled to Ireland this week for a warmup game.

France will leave for Australia on Saturday.

Henry was called up by Renard in June to prepare for the tournament. She has played 93 matches for France but her last appearance was in November 2020 mainly due to a dispute with previous coach Corinne Diacre.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|13 Intelligence & National Security...
7|13 DigiMarCon Hawaii & Pacific 2023 -...
7|13 Sustainability And Energy Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories