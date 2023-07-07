On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Henderson leads Orioles against the Twins after 4-hit performance

The Associated Press
July 7, 2023 4:00 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (51-35, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-43, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 6.32 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.70 ERA, .95 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -157, Orioles +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Baltimore Orioles (51-35, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-43, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 6.32 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.70 ERA, .95 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -157, Orioles +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by TransUnion: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest James Ross of the VA Office of Inspector General will explore fraud investigation and data protection strategy at the VA Office of Inspector General. In addition, Greg Schlichter of TransUnion will provide an industry perspective.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Minnesota Twins after Gunnar Henderson’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Minnesota is 26-19 in home games and 45-43 overall. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .233.

Baltimore has a 51-35 record overall and a 25-17 record in road games. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .253.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has five doubles and 12 home runs for the Twins. Joey Gallo is 5-for-25 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has a .308 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 22 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Adley Rutschman is 14-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (achilles), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|13 Intelligence & National Security...
7|13 DigiMarCon Hawaii & Pacific 2023 -...
7|13 Sustainability And Energy Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories