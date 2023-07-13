On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge in Los Angeles

The Associated Press
July 13, 2023 5:16 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge Thursday in Los Angeles, according to police.

Haney, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and released on $35,000 bond. An Aug. 3 municipal court date was set, online court records showed.

Haney was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop, Bill Haney, the boxer’s father, trainer and manager, told ESPN.

The...

READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge Thursday in Los Angeles, according to police.

Haney, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and released on $35,000 bond. An Aug. 3 municipal court date was set, online court records showed.

Haney was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop, Bill Haney, the boxer’s father, trainer and manager, told ESPN.

The elder Haney said the charge is “a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court. It’s unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I’m confident things are going to be worked out.”

        Insight by Verizon: No federal law enforcement organization works alone. Take a peek behind the scenes at NCIS, the U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service and hear from people inside these organizations about what’s driving technology modernization efforts.

Haney retained his titles and improved to 30-0 in May with a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko at 135 pounds in Las Vegas.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|19 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
7|19 2023 SANS CTI Survey: Keeping Up with A...
7|19 Women as Leaders
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories