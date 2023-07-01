Longest home run of Ohtani’s career not enough as Diamondbacks defeat Angels 6-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit the longest home run of his major league career and became the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1. Yet, it wasn’t enough to overcome Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s grand slam in the second inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 Friday night. The two-way superstar from Japan drove a slider from left-hander Tommy Henry 493 feet to right field... READ MORE

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit the longest home run of his major league career and became the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1. Yet, it wasn’t enough to overcome Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s grand slam in the second inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 Friday night.

The two-way superstar from Japan drove a slider from left-hander Tommy Henry 493 feet to right field in the sixth inning to get the Angels within 5-1. It was the longest home run in the majors this year.

Ohtani became the first player since Baltimore’s Chris Davis in 2013 to hit 30 homers by the end of June. Davis had 31.

Babe Ruth, Ken Griffey Jr. and Sammy Sosa each did it twice. The others are Mark McGwire, Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez and Albert Pujols. Bonds had 39 by July 1 in 2001 en route to setting the single-season record with 73.

Ohtani hit 15 home runs in June. Besides being an Angels record for the most in any month, he tied Babe Ruth (1930 Yankees), Bob Johnson (1934 A’s) and Roger Maris (1961 Yankees) for the AL mark in June.

Gurriel hit his sixth career slam when he drove a full-count slider from Griffin Canning (6-3) into the Angels’ bullpen in left field. Gurriel cleared the bases after Canning issued walks to Jake McCarthy, Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte — all with two outs.

Gurriel also scored Arizona’s first run in the first inning when Evan Longoria lined a base hit to left field.

The only big mistake for Henry (5-1) ended up being Ohtani’s homer. The left-hander allowed one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings and struck out eight.

Canning went six innings and gave up five runs on three hits. He struck out nine, but the four walks proved costly.

GOING THE DISTANCE

Ohtani’s three longest homers have come at Angel Stadium. His previous best was a 470-foot drive off Kansas City’s Kris Bubic in 2021. It was also Ohtani’s fifth long ball this week.

WEB GEM

McCarthy made a diving catch midway down the line in right field to rob Eduardo Escobar of a hit to end the fourth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Corbin Carroll (right shoulder soreness) was out of the lineup, but could return Saturday night. … RHP Merrill Kelly (right calf inflammation) played catch at 120 feet and could throw a bullpen Saturday.

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon was activated off the injured list after missing nine games due to a bruised left wrist. INF Andrew Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (4-4, 4.97 ERA) tied a career high with seven innings in his last start on June 25 against the Giants, when he allowed one run on three hits.

Angels: LHP Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.54 ERA) has six wins against Arizona, which is tied for his most against any opponent.

