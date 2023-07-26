Machado, Soto and Sánchez homer to help the Padres beat the Pirates 5-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Gary Sánchez homered to help the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Tuesday night. Blake Snell (7-8) limited the Pirates to two hits and one run in six innings. Steven Wilson, Robert Suarez and Josh Hader pitched three innings of one-hit relief. Machado’s 20th homer of the season, a 418-foot shot to left-center off Rich Hill (7-10), tied it at 1 in the... READ MORE

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Gary Sánchez homered to help the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Blake Snell (7-8) limited the Pirates to two hits and one run in six innings. Steven Wilson, Robert Suarez and Josh Hader pitched three innings of one-hit relief.

Machado’s 20th homer of the season, a 418-foot shot to left-center off Rich Hill (7-10), tied it at 1 in the second inning.

Sánchez added the go-ahead run, making in 2-1, with an RBI single to center field that scored Xander Bogaerts from second base. Bogaerts reached on a single to center and stole second base.

Soto’s solo home run, also his 20th, to deep right field in the seventh to put the Padres ahead 3-1. Soto has hit 20 or more homers in five of his six seasons, the only exception was the pandemic-shortened season in 2020.

Following Soto’s homer, Machado was hit in the upper left shoulder by reliever Angel Perdomo on the next pitch. Perdomo was ejected along with Pirates manager Derek Shelton.

Sánchez added insurance with a two-run homer in the eighth that plated Luis Campusano and put the Padres ahead 5-1. Sanchez’ homer capped off a three-RBI performance.

In the top of the seventh, Soto sprinted in to make a diving catch on Andrew McCutchen’s sinking line drive. Soto’s two-out catch came with runners on first and second base and preserved the Padres’ 2-1 lead.

Hill allowed seven hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Alika Williams made his major league debut for the Pirates at shortstop in the seventh inning. He replaced Liover Peguero.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: RHP Michael Wacha threw a 25-pitch bullpen session consisting of fastballs and change-ups, and is scheduled to throw again Friday. Wacha (8-2, 2.84) has been sidelined because of shoulder inflammation.

Pirates: Second basemen Tucupita Marcano had images taken of his right knee and was placed on the 60-day injured list because of a ligament injury. … Infielder Ke-Bryan Hayes went 0 for 2 with a run scored in his first rehabilitation game for Triple-A Indianapolis. Hayes has been on the injured list with low back inflammation since July 7.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: Infielder Alika Williams was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis in a roster move that corresponds with Marcano’s injury.

UP NEXT

The Padres will send RHP Seth Lugo (4-4, 3.72) against Pirates RHP Johan Oviedo (3-11, 4.77) on Wednesday.

