Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
July 4, 2023 12:52 am
July 4, 2023
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .318; Bichette, Toronto, .317; Hays, Baltimore, .312; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .306; Taveras, Texas, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .305; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .295; Tucker, Houston, .295; Verdugo, Boston, .295; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .290.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 67; A.García, Texas, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 61; Robert Jr., Chicago, 59; Jung, Texas, 58; Kwan, Cleveland, 56; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 54; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 53; N.Lowe, Texas, 53; Verdugo, Boston, 53.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 69; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; Devers, Boston, 66; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 60; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; Heim, Texas, 56; Semien, Texas, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Tucker, Houston, 55; Bregman, Houston, 54.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 113; Semien, Texas, 102; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 99; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 91; Verdugo, Boston, 91; Franco, Tampa Bay, 90; N.Lowe, Texas, 90; Tucker, Houston, 89; Jung, Texas, 88; Kwan, Cleveland, 88; Springer, Toronto, 88.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 26; Ja.Duran, Boston, 25; Semien, Texas, 25; Seager, Texas, 24; Benintendi, Chicago, 22; T.France, Seattle, 22; Hays, Baltimore, 22; N.Lowe, Texas, 22; Robert Jr., Chicago, 22; Vaughn, Chicago, 22.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Robert Jr., Chicago, 24; A.García, Texas, 21; Devers, Boston, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Jung, Texas, 17; Siri, Tampa Bay, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 16.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 42; Franco, Tampa Bay, 26; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 25; Mateo, Baltimore, 22; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 20; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Merrifield, Toronto, 18; Castro, Minnesota, 17; Walls, Tampa Bay, 17; Volpe, New York, 16.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-2; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-4; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Dunning, Texas, 7-1.

ERA_F.Valdez, Houston, 2.49; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.50; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.53; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.64; Cole, New York, 2.79; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.02; Gausman, Toronto, 3.04; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.14; Wells, Baltimore, 3.19; J.Gray, Texas, 3.21; Kirby, Seattle, 3.21.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 146; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 127; P.López, Minnesota, 126; Cole, New York, 118; Lynn, Chicago, 116; Cease, Chicago, 115; L.Castillo, Seattle, 114; Ryan, Minnesota, 114; F.Valdez, Houston, 110; Giolito, Chicago, 108.

Top Stories