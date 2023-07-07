On Air: Federal News Network
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .320; Hays, Baltimore, .312; Yoshida, Boston, .312; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .310; Taveras, Texas, .300; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .298; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .296; Tucker, Houston, .293; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .289; Dubón, Houston, .287.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 68; A.García, Texas, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 61; Jung, Texas, 60; Robert Jr., Chicago, 60; Kwan, Cleveland, 59; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 56; Verdugo, Boston, 55; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; N.Lowe, Texas, 54; Trout, Los Angeles, 54; Turner, Boston, 54.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 71; Devers, Boston, 68; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 61; Heim, Texas, 58; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 57; Semien, Texas, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Tucker, Houston, 55.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 119; Semien, Texas, 102; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 99; Franco, Tampa Bay, 94; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 94; N.Lowe, Texas, 93; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 92; Jung, Texas, 92; Kwan, Cleveland, 92; Tucker, Houston, 92; Turner, Boston, 92.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 28; Ja.Duran, Boston, 26; Verdugo, Boston, 26; Seager, Texas, 25; Semien, Texas, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Benintendi, Chicago, 23; Santander, Baltimore, 23; T.France, Seattle, 22; Hays, Baltimore, 22; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 22; Robert Jr., Chicago, 22; Vaughn, Chicago, 22.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Robert Jr., Chicago, 25; A.García, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Jung, Texas, 17; Siri, Tampa Bay, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 16.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; Mateo, Baltimore, 22; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Merrifield, Toronto, 19; Castro, Minnesota, 18; Ja.Duran, Boston, 16; Volpe, New York, 16.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 9-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-4; Dunning, Texas, 8-1; Cole, New York, 8-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-6.

ERA_F.Valdez, Houston, 2.49; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.50; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.53; Cole, New York, 2.79; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.83; Gausman, Toronto, 3.04; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.05; Kirby, Seattle, 3.09; Wells, Baltimore, 3.19; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.24.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 146; P.López, Minnesota, 138; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 132; Lynn, Chicago, 127; Cole, New York, 118; Cease, Chicago, 115; L.Castillo, Seattle, 114; Ryan, Minnesota, 114; Giolito, Chicago, 112; F.Valdez, Houston, 110.

