Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
July 20, 2023 12:32 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .320; Yoshida, Boston, .317; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .310; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .306; Hays, Baltimore, .304; Tucker, Houston, .298; Benintendi, Chicago, .292; Turner, Boston, .289; Merrifield, Toronto, .288; Taveras, Texas, .288.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 77; A.García, Texas, 73; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; Kwan, Cleveland, 65; Robert Jr., Chicago, 64; Jung, Texas, 62; N.Lowe, Texas, 62; Turner, Boston, 60; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 59; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 59.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los...

RBI_A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 76; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 75; Devers, Boston, 73; Heim, Texas, 66; Tucker, Houston, 62; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 61; Turner, Boston, 61; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; Bregman, Houston, 59; Semien, Texas, 59.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 130; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 111; Semien, Texas, 111; N.Lowe, Texas, 106; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 104; Yoshida, Boston, 104; Kwan, Cleveland, 103; Turner, Boston, 103; Tucker, Houston, 102; Jung, Texas, 101.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 30; Ja.Duran, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 28; N.Lowe, Texas, 27; Semien, Texas, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 25; Benintendi, Chicago, 24; Kelenic, Seattle, 24; Kwan, Cleveland, 24; Robert Jr., Chicago, 24.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; A.García, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Burger, Chicago, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Siri, Tampa Bay, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; 5 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; Mateo, Baltimore, 23; Castro, Minnesota, 22; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 22; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20; Merrifield, Toronto, 19; Ja.Duran, Boston, 17; Tucker, Houston, 17.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 9-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Dunning, Texas, 8-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-6.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.56; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.76; Cole, New York, 2.78; Dunning, Texas, 2.82; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.04; Gausman, Toronto, 3.04; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.16; J.Gray, Texas, 3.31; Berríos, Toronto, 3.39.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 153; P.López, Minnesota, 145; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 139; Cole, New York, 134; L.Castillo, Seattle, 133; Lynn, Chicago, 133; Ryan, Minnesota, 131; Cease, Chicago, 129; F.Valdez, Houston, 129; Giolito, Chicago, 122.

Sports News

