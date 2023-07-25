On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
July 25, 2023 1:48 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .317; Yoshida, Boston, .315; Bichette, Toronto, .307; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Tucker, Houston, .303; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .302; Merrifield, Toronto, .299; Hays, Baltimore, .293; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .288; Benintendi, Chicago, .287.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 79; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; A.García, Texas, 74; Kwan, Cleveland, 67; N.Lowe, Texas, 67; Robert Jr., Chicago, 66; Jung, Texas, 64; Turner, Boston, 63; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 61; Bregman, Houston, 60; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 60.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .317; Yoshida, Boston, .315; Bichette, Toronto, .307; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Tucker, Houston, .303; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .302; Merrifield, Toronto, .299; Hays, Baltimore, .293; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .288; Benintendi, Chicago, .287.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 79; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; A.García, Texas, 74; Kwan, Cleveland, 67; N.Lowe, Texas, 67; Robert Jr., Chicago, 66; Jung, Texas, 64; Turner, Boston, 63; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 61; Bregman, Houston, 60; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 60.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Devers, Boston, 74; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 68; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Turner, Boston, 64; Bregman, Houston, 63; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 62.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 130; Semien, Texas, 115; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 112; N.Lowe, Texas, 111; Kwan, Cleveland, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 109; Tucker, Houston, 109; Yoshida, Boston, 107; Jung, Texas, 106; Turner, Boston, 105.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In our new ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce — featuring from Air Force, FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 31; Ja.Duran, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; N.Lowe, Texas, 27; Semien, Texas, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; Kwan, Cleveland, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Robert Jr., Chicago, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Báez, Detroit, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; Devers, Boston, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; Burger, Chicago, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Castro, Minnesota, 23; Mateo, Baltimore, 23; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 23; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 21; Merrifield, Toronto, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20; Ja.Duran, Boston, 19.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-6; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8; M.Pérez, Texas, 8-3; Dunning, Texas, 8-3.

ERA_Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; Cole, New York, 2.78; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.89; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.94; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.02; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.15; Dunning, Texas, 3.18; Gausman, Toronto, 3.18; Kirby, Seattle, 3.23; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.37.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 162; P.López, Minnesota, 152; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 148; Cole, New York, 144; L.Castillo, Seattle, 142; Ryan, Minnesota, 141; Lynn, Chicago, 139; Cease, Chicago, 138; F.Valdez, Houston, 133; Giolito, Chicago, 131.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|31 Africa Endeavor
7|31 AI & ML Project Management Training...
7|31 Traditional Analytics to Modern...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories