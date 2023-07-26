AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Yoshida, Boston, .320; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .318; Bichette, Toronto, .307; Tucker, Houston, .305; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .303; Merrifield, Toronto, .299; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .299; Hays, Baltimore, .292; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .287; Turner, Boston, .286. RUNS_Semien, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; A.García, Texas, 74; Kwan, Cleveland, 67; N.Lowe, Texas, 67; Robert Jr., Chicago, 67; Turner, Boston, 65; Jung, Texas, 64; Bregman, Houston, 61; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 61. RBI_A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland,... READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Yoshida, Boston, .320; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .318; Bichette, Toronto, .307; Tucker, Houston, .305; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .303; Merrifield, Toronto, .299; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .299; Hays, Baltimore, .292; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .287; Turner, Boston, .286.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; A.García, Texas, 74; Kwan, Cleveland, 67; N.Lowe, Texas, 67; Robert Jr., Chicago, 67; Turner, Boston, 65; Jung, Texas, 64; Bregman, Houston, 61; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 61.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Devers, Boston, 75; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 69; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Turner, Boston, 64; Bregman, Houston, 63; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 62.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 130; Semien, Texas, 117; N.Lowe, Texas, 112; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 112; Tucker, Houston, 111; Kwan, Cleveland, 110; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 110; Yoshida, Boston, 110; Jung, Texas, 106; Turner, Boston, 106.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 31; Ja.Duran, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; N.Lowe, Texas, 27; Semien, Texas, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; Robert Jr., Chicago, 26; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Hays, Baltimore, 25; Kwan, Cleveland, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Báez, Detroit, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; Devers, Boston, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; Burger, Chicago, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Tucker, Houston, 18.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Castro, Minnesota, 25; Mateo, Baltimore, 23; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 23; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; Merrifield, Toronto, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-6; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8; M.Pérez, Texas, 8-3; Dunning, Texas, 8-3.

ERA_Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; Cole, New York, 2.78; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.89; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.94; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.02; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.15; Dunning, Texas, 3.18; Gausman, Toronto, 3.18; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.37; Berríos, Toronto, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 162; P.López, Minnesota, 160; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 148; Cole, New York, 144; L.Castillo, Seattle, 142; Ryan, Minnesota, 141; Lynn, Chicago, 139; Cease, Chicago, 138; F.Valdez, Houston, 133; Giolito, Chicago, 131.

