On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
July 28, 2023 11:06 pm
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .317; Yoshida, Boston, .316; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .315; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .309; Merrifield, Toronto, .305; Tucker, Houston, .304; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .301; Hays, Baltimore, .295; Turner, Boston, .289; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .288.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 80; A.García, Texas, 75; Kwan, Cleveland, 69; N.Lowe, Texas, 69; Robert Jr., Chicago, 69; Turner, Boston, 65; Jung, Texas, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 64; Bregman, Houston, 62.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland,...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .317; Yoshida, Boston, .316; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .315; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .309; Merrifield, Toronto, .305; Tucker, Houston, .304; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .301; Hays, Baltimore, .295; Turner, Boston, .289; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .288.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 80; A.García, Texas, 75; Kwan, Cleveland, 69; N.Lowe, Texas, 69; Robert Jr., Chicago, 69; Turner, Boston, 65; Jung, Texas, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 64; Bregman, Houston, 62.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 76; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 69; Turner, Boston, 66; Bregman, Houston, 66; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Semien, Texas, 63.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 139; Semien, Texas, 120; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 116; N.Lowe, Texas, 114; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 114; Kwan, Cleveland, 113; Tucker, Houston, 112; Yoshida, Boston, 110; Jung, Texas, 108; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 108; Turner, Boston, 108.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In our new ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce — featuring from Air Force, FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 32; Ja.Duran, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; N.Lowe, Texas, 27; Robert Jr., Chicago, 27; Semien, Texas, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Hays, Baltimore, 25; Kwan, Cleveland, 25; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Franco, Tampa Bay, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Báez, Detroit, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Burger, Chicago, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; A.García, Texas, 25; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Tucker, Houston, 18.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Castro, Minnesota, 25; Mateo, Baltimore, 23; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 23; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; Merrifield, Toronto, 21; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-6; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-7; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8.

ERA_Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; Cole, New York, 2.78; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3.00; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.02; Gausman, Toronto, 3.10; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.15; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.29; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.29; Berríos, Toronto, 3.40; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.43.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 171; P.López, Minnesota, 160; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 156; Ryan, Minnesota, 148; Cole, New York, 144; Lynn, Los Angeles, 144; Cease, Chicago, 143; L.Castillo, Seattle, 142; Giolito, Los Angeles, 136; F.Valdez, Houston, 134.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|4 2023 Digital Forensics and Incident...
8|4 6th Annual AFCEA Cyber Outreach Bowling...
8|4 Dashboard in a Day - Intellify...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories