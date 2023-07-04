On Air: Federal News Network
Mike Trout leaves Angels game with apparent hand or wrist injury

The Associated Press
July 4, 2023 12:40 am
SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels left Monday night’s game against San Diego with an apparent injury to his left hand or wrist.

Trout fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth and immediately shook his left arm. Manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on him and he left the game.

Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He...

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels left Monday night’s game against San Diego with an apparent injury to his left hand or wrist.

Trout fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth and immediately shook his left arm. Manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on him and he left the game.

Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He was named to his 11th All-Star team and a 10th straight selection as a starter.

