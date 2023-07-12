On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLB All-Star Game draws record-low viewership for 2nd year in row

The Associated Press
July 12, 2023 8:54 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s All-Star Game drew a record low in viewers for the second straight year.

The National League’s 3-2 win over the American League in Seattle on Tuesday night was seen by 7,006,000 viewers on Fox, down from 7.51 million last year. The game drew a 3.9 rating, down from a 4.2 last year, and a 12 share, the same as for the American League’s 3-2 victory in Los Angeles in 2022.

...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s All-Star Game drew a record low in viewers for the second straight year.

The National League’s 3-2 win over the American League in Seattle on Tuesday night was seen by 7,006,000 viewers on Fox, down from 7.51 million last year. The game drew a 3.9 rating, down from a 4.2 last year, and a 12 share, the same as for the American League’s 3-2 victory in Los Angeles in 2022.

The Home Run Derby on Monday night, won by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., drew 6.11 million viewers on ESPN, down 11% from 6.88 million last year in Los Angeles, where the network had the advantage of a larger local market. The derby was ESPN’s most-watched event of the summer.

___

        Insight by Verizon: No federal law enforcement organization works alone. Take a peek behind the scenes at NCIS, the U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service and hear from people inside these organizations about what’s driving technology modernization efforts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|18 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
7|18 ChannelPro Cybersecurity Online Summit:...
7|18 Multi-Domain Operations in an Extended...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories