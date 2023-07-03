On Air: Business of Government Hour
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
13
2
5
44
32
21

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 13 2 5 44 32 21
Nashville 11 5 5 38 30 16
New England 10 3 7 37 35 25
Columbus 10 6 4 34 40 27
Philadelphia 10 6 4 34 34 22
Atlanta 8 5 8 32 39 35
Orlando City 8 5 7 31 28 23
CF Montréal 8 10 2 26 20 28
D.C. United 7 9 5 26 29 28
Charlotte FC 6 8 6 24 27 35
New York City FC 5 7 9 24 22 26
New York 5 7 8 23 18 20
Chicago 5 7 8 23 26 31
Toronto FC 3 8 10 19 18 27
Inter Miami CF 5 13 1 16 18 29

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 11 7 2 35 39 24
Los Angeles FC 9 5 5 32 28 21
Seattle 9 7 5 32 25 18
Real Salt Lake 8 7 6 30 26 31
FC Dallas 8 7 5 29 23 22
San Jose 7 7 7 28 25 28
Houston 8 9 3 27 24 26
Austin FC 7 8 5 26 25 28
Vancouver 6 6 7 25 30 26
Sporting Kansas City 6 10 6 24 26 30
Minnesota United 6 7 6 24 21 25
Portland 5 9 7 22 23 31
LA Galaxy 3 9 7 16 18 31
Colorado 2 10 8 14 14 29

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 1

New England 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Columbus 2, New York 1

Austin FC 1, Miami 1, tie

New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 3, Chicago 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Toronto FC 0

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0

Minnesota 4, Portland 1

Nashville 2, D.C. United 0

Saint Louis City SC 2, Colorado 0

LA Galaxy 2, San Jose 2, tie

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sunday, July 2

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0

Tuesday, July 4

Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

