On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
July 4, 2023 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
13
2
5
44
32
21

        Insight by Verizon: Data center optimization efforts paved the way...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 13 2 5 44 32 21
Nashville 11 5 5 38 30 16
New England 10 3 7 37 35 25
Columbus 10 6 4 34 40 27
Philadelphia 10 6 4 34 34 22
Atlanta 8 5 8 32 39 35
Orlando City 8 5 7 31 28 23
CF Montréal 8 10 2 26 20 28
D.C. United 7 9 5 26 29 28
Charlotte FC 6 8 6 24 27 35
New York City FC 5 7 9 24 22 26
New York 5 7 8 23 18 20
Chicago 5 7 8 23 26 31
Toronto FC 3 8 10 19 18 27
Inter Miami CF 5 13 1 16 18 29

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 11 7 2 35 39 24
Los Angeles FC 9 5 5 32 28 21
Seattle 9 7 5 32 25 18
Real Salt Lake 8 7 6 30 26 31
FC Dallas 8 7 5 29 23 22
San Jose 7 7 7 28 25 28
Houston 8 9 3 27 24 26
Austin FC 7 8 5 26 25 28
Vancouver 6 6 7 25 30 26
Sporting Kansas City 6 10 6 24 26 30
Minnesota United 6 7 6 24 21 25
Portland 5 9 7 22 23 31
LA Galaxy 3 9 7 16 18 31
Colorado 2 10 8 14 14 29

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 1

New England 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

        Insight by Optum Serve: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin and agency and industry leaders will discuss what opportunities and resources are available for veterans and how employers can better meet the needs of veterans.

Columbus 2, New York 1

Austin FC 1, Miami 1, tie

New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 3, Chicago 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Toronto FC 0

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0

Minnesota 4, Portland 1

        Read more: Sports News

Nashville 2, D.C. United 0

Saint Louis City SC 2, Colorado 0

LA Galaxy 2, San Jose 2, tie

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sunday, July 2

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0

Tuesday, July 4

Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|10 DigiMarCon Silicon Valley 2023 -...
7|10 Fireside Chat with PEO for C3 and...
7|10 Internet 2.0 Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories