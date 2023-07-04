All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Cincinnati
13
2
5
44
32
21
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|13
|2
|5
|44
|32
|21
|Nashville
|11
|5
|5
|38
|30
|16
|New England
|10
|3
|7
|37
|35
|25
|Columbus
|10
|6
|4
|34
|40
|27
|Philadelphia
|10
|6
|4
|34
|34
|22
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|8
|32
|39
|35
|Orlando City
|8
|5
|7
|31
|28
|23
|CF Montréal
|8
|10
|2
|26
|20
|28
|D.C. United
|7
|9
|5
|26
|29
|28
|Charlotte FC
|6
|8
|6
|24
|27
|35
|New York City FC
|5
|7
|9
|24
|22
|26
|New York
|5
|7
|8
|23
|18
|20
|Chicago
|5
|7
|8
|23
|26
|31
|Toronto FC
|3
|8
|10
|19
|18
|27
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|13
|1
|16
|18
|29
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|11
|7
|2
|35
|39
|24
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|5
|5
|32
|28
|21
|Seattle
|9
|7
|5
|32
|25
|18
|Real Salt Lake
|8
|7
|6
|30
|26
|31
|FC Dallas
|8
|7
|5
|29
|23
|22
|San Jose
|7
|7
|7
|28
|25
|28
|Houston
|8
|9
|3
|27
|24
|26
|Austin FC
|7
|8
|5
|26
|25
|28
|Vancouver
|6
|6
|7
|25
|30
|26
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|10
|6
|24
|26
|30
|Minnesota United
|6
|7
|6
|24
|21
|25
|Portland
|5
|9
|7
|22
|23
|31
|LA Galaxy
|3
|9
|7
|16
|18
|31
|Colorado
|2
|10
|8
|14
|14
|29
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, July 1
New England 2, Cincinnati 2, tie
Columbus 2, New York 1
Austin FC 1, Miami 1, tie
New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0
Orlando City 3, Chicago 1
Real Salt Lake 1, Toronto FC 0
FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0
Minnesota 4, Portland 1
Nashville 2, D.C. United 0
Saint Louis City SC 2, Colorado 0
LA Galaxy 2, San Jose 2, tie
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Sunday, July 2
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0
Tuesday, July 4
Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12
Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.