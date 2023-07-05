All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA Cincinnati

13

2

5

44

32

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 11 7 2 35 39 24 Seattle 9 7 5 32 25 18 Los Angeles FC 9 6 5 32 29 23 Real Salt Lake 8 7 6 30 26 31 FC Dallas 8 8 5 29 23 23 San Jose 7 7 7 28 25 28 Houston 8 9 3 27 24 26 Austin FC 7 8 5 26 25 28 Vancouver 6 6 7 25 30 26 Sporting Kansas City 6 10 6 24 26 30 Minnesota United 6 7 6 24 21 25 Portland 5 9 7 22 23 31 LA Galaxy 4 9 7 19 20 32 Colorado 2 10 8 14 14 29

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 1

New England 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Columbus 2, New York 1

Austin FC 1, Miami 1, tie

New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 3, Chicago 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Toronto FC 0

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0

Minnesota 4, Portland 1

Nashville 2, D.C. United 0

Saint Louis City SC 2, Colorado 0

LA Galaxy 2, San Jose 2, tie

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sunday, July 2

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0

Tuesday, July 4

Columbus 2, Miami 2, tie

Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0

D.C. United 1, FC Dallas 0

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd.

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Wednesday, July 5

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

