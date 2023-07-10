All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA Cincinnati

13

2

6

45

34

23 Insight by Optum Serve: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom... READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 13 2 6 45 34 23 Nashville 11 6 5 38 30 17 New England 10 4 7 37 36 27 Columbus 10 6 6 36 43 30 Atlanta 9 5 8 35 40 35 Philadelphia 10 7 4 34 35 25 Orlando City 9 6 7 34 32 27 D.C. United 8 9 6 30 32 30 CF Montréal 8 11 2 26 20 29 New York 6 7 8 26 20 21 Chicago 6 7 8 26 27 31 Charlotte FC 6 8 8 26 30 38 New York City FC 5 7 11 26 24 28 Toronto FC 3 10 10 19 18 32 Inter Miami CF 5 13 3 18 22 33

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 12 7 2 38 40 24 Seattle 10 7 5 35 28 20 Los Angeles FC 9 6 6 33 30 24 Real Salt Lake 9 7 6 33 30 31 Austin FC 8 8 5 29 29 29 FC Dallas 8 9 5 29 24 25 San Jose 7 7 8 29 26 29 Houston 8 9 4 28 26 28 Vancouver 6 7 7 25 32 29 Sporting Kansas City 6 10 7 25 28 32 Minnesota United 6 8 6 24 22 29 Portland 5 9 7 22 23 31 LA Galaxy 5 9 7 22 23 33 Colorado 3 10 8 17 16 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, July 2

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0

Tuesday, July 4

Columbus 2, Miami 2, tie

Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0

D.C. United 1, FC Dallas 0

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd.

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Wednesday, July 5

Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Saturday, July 8

Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie

New York City FC 1, Columbus 1, tie

Miami 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Atlanta 1, CF Montréal 0

New York 2, New England 1

Saint Louis City SC 1, Toronto FC 0

Chicago 1, Nashville 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 2, tie

Austin FC 4, Minnesota 1

Colorado 2, FC Dallas 1

Real Salt Lake 4, Orlando City 0

LA Galaxy 3, Philadelphia 1

San Jose 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Seattle 3, Vancouver 2

Wednesday, July 12

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.