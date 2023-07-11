All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|13
|2
|6
|45
|34
|23
|Nashville
|11
|6
|5
|38
|30
|17
|New England
|10
|4
|7
|37
|36
|27
|Columbus
|10
|6
|6
|36
|43
|30
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|8
|35
|40
|35
|Philadelphia
|10
|7
|4
|34
|35
|25
|Orlando City
|9
|6
|7
|34
|32
|27
|D.C. United
|8
|9
|6
|30
|32
|30
|CF Montréal
|8
|11
|2
|26
|20
|29
|New York
|6
|7
|8
|26
|20
|21
|Chicago
|6
|7
|8
|26
|27
|31
|Charlotte FC
|6
|8
|8
|26
|30
|38
|New York City FC
|5
|7
|11
|26
|24
|28
|Toronto FC
|3
|10
|10
|19
|18
|32
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|13
|3
|18
|22
|33
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|12
|7
|2
|38
|40
|24
|Seattle
|10
|7
|5
|35
|28
|20
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|6
|6
|33
|30
|24
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|7
|6
|33
|30
|31
|Austin FC
|8
|8
|5
|29
|29
|29
|FC Dallas
|8
|9
|5
|29
|24
|25
|San Jose
|7
|7
|8
|29
|26
|29
|Houston
|8
|9
|4
|28
|26
|28
|Vancouver
|6
|7
|7
|25
|32
|29
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|10
|7
|25
|28
|32
|Minnesota United
|6
|8
|6
|24
|22
|29
|Portland
|5
|9
|7
|22
|23
|31
|LA Galaxy
|5
|9
|7
|22
|23
|33
|Colorado
|3
|10
|8
|17
|16
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Tuesday, July 4
Columbus 2, Miami 2, tie
Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0
D.C. United 1, FC Dallas 0
Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd.
LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Wednesday, July 5
Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Saturday, July 8
Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie
New York City FC 1, Columbus 1, tie
Miami 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Atlanta 1, CF Montréal 0
New York 2, New England 1
Saint Louis City SC 1, Toronto FC 0
Chicago 1, Nashville 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 2, tie
Austin FC 4, Minnesota 1
Colorado 2, FC Dallas 1
Real Salt Lake 4, Orlando City 0
LA Galaxy 3, Philadelphia 1
San Jose 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Seattle 3, Vancouver 2
Wednesday, July 12
Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.