All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|14
|2
|6
|48
|36
|24
|New England
|11
|4
|7
|40
|38
|28
|Nashville
|11
|7
|5
|38
|30
|19
|Philadelphia
|11
|7
|4
|37
|37
|25
|Columbus
|10
|6
|6
|36
|43
|30
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|8
|35
|41
|37
|Orlando City
|9
|6
|7
|34
|32
|27
|D.C. United
|8
|9
|6
|30
|32
|30
|Chicago
|7
|7
|8
|29
|30
|31
|CF Montréal
|8
|12
|2
|26
|20
|32
|New York
|6
|8
|8
|26
|21
|23
|Charlotte FC
|6
|8
|8
|26
|30
|38
|New York City FC
|5
|7
|11
|26
|24
|28
|Toronto FC
|3
|10
|10
|19
|18
|32
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|13
|3
|18
|22
|33
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|12
|8
|2
|38
|40
|27
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|6
|6
|36
|33
|24
|Seattle
|10
|8
|5
|35
|28
|22
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|7
|7
|34
|32
|33
|San Jose
|8
|7
|8
|32
|28
|29
|Austin FC
|8
|9
|5
|29
|30
|31
|FC Dallas
|8
|9
|5
|29
|24
|25
|Houston
|8
|10
|4
|28
|26
|31
|Vancouver
|7
|7
|7
|28
|34
|30
|Minnesota United
|7
|8
|6
|27
|25
|29
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|10
|8
|26
|30
|34
|Portland
|5
|9
|8
|23
|23
|31
|LA Galaxy
|5
|9
|7
|22
|23
|33
|Colorado
|3
|10
|9
|18
|16
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Wednesday, July 5
Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Saturday, July 8
Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie
New York City FC 1, Columbus 1, tie
Miami 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Atlanta 1, CF Montréal 0
New York 2, New England 1
Saint Louis City SC 1, Toronto FC 0
Chicago 1, Nashville 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 2, tie
Austin FC 4, Minnesota 1
Colorado 2, FC Dallas 1
Real Salt Lake 4, Orlando City 0
LA Galaxy 3, Philadelphia 1
San Jose 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Seattle 3, Vancouver 2
Wednesday, July 12
New England 2, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 2, New York 1
Chicago 3, CF Montréal 0
Minnesota 3, Houston 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie
Philadelphia 2, Nashville 0
San Jose 2, Seattle 0
Vancouver 2, Austin FC 1
Los Angeles FC 3, Saint Louis City SC 0
Saturday, July 15
Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
