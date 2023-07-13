On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
July 13, 2023 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 14 2 6 48 36 24
New England 11 4 7 40 38 28
Nashville 11 7 5 38 30 19
Philadelphia 11 7 4 37 37 25
Columbus 10 6 6 36 43 30
Atlanta 9 6 8 35 41 37
Orlando City 9 6 7 34 32 27
D.C. United 8 9 6 30 32 30
Chicago 7 7 8 29 30 31
CF Montréal 8 12 2 26 20 32
New York 6 8 8 26 21 23
Charlotte FC 6 8 8 26 30 38
New York City FC 5 7 11 26 24 28
Toronto FC 3 10 10 19 18 32
Inter Miami CF 5 13 3 18 22 33

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 12 8 2 38 40 27
Los Angeles FC 10 6 6 36 33 24
Seattle 10 8 5 35 28 22
Real Salt Lake 9 7 7 34 32 33
San Jose 8 7 8 32 28 29
Austin FC 8 9 5 29 30 31
FC Dallas 8 9 5 29 24 25
Houston 8 10 4 28 26 31
Vancouver 7 7 7 28 34 30
Minnesota United 7 8 6 27 25 29
Sporting Kansas City 6 10 8 26 30 34
Portland 5 9 8 23 23 31
LA Galaxy 5 9 7 22 23 33
Colorado 3 10 9 18 16 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 5

Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Saturday, July 8

Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie

New York City FC 1, Columbus 1, tie

Miami 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Atlanta 1, CF Montréal 0

New York 2, New England 1

Saint Louis City SC 1, Toronto FC 0

Chicago 1, Nashville 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 2, tie

Austin FC 4, Minnesota 1

Colorado 2, FC Dallas 1

Real Salt Lake 4, Orlando City 0

LA Galaxy 3, Philadelphia 1

San Jose 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Seattle 3, Vancouver 2

Wednesday, July 12

New England 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 2, New York 1

Chicago 3, CF Montréal 0

Minnesota 3, Houston 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, Nashville 0

San Jose 2, Seattle 0

Vancouver 2, Austin FC 1

Los Angeles FC 3, Saint Louis City SC 0

Saturday, July 15

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Top Stories