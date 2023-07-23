On Air: Federal News Network
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 15 2 6 51 39 25
New England 12 4 7 43 42 28
Philadelphia 12 7 4 40 39 26
Nashville 11 8 5 38 31 22
Orlando City 10 6 7 37 34 28
Columbus 10 7 6 36 45 33
Atlanta 9 7 8 35 42 39
Chicago 8 7 8 32 31 31
D.C. United 8 10 6 30 32 34
CF Montréal 9 12 2 29 22 32
New York 6 9 8 26 22 26
Charlotte FC 6 9 8 26 30 40
New York City FC 5 8 11 26 25 30
Toronto FC 3 11 10 19 18 33
Inter Miami CF 5 14 3 18 22 36

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 13 8 2 41 43 27
Los Angeles FC 10 6 7 37 34 25
Real Salt Lake 10 7 7 37 35 34
Seattle 10 8 6 36 29 23
Austin FC 9 9 5 32 32 32
San Jose 8 7 8 32 28 29
Vancouver 8 7 7 31 38 32
FC Dallas 8 9 6 30 25 26
Houston 8 10 5 29 26 31
Minnesota United 7 8 7 28 26 30
Sporting Kansas City 6 11 8 26 31 36
Portland 6 9 8 26 26 33
LA Galaxy 5 10 7 22 25 37
Colorado 3 10 10 19 16 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 15

Orlando City 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 3, Nashville 1

CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 0

New England 4, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1

Chicago 1, Toronto FC 0

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 3, Miami 0

Austin FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 0, Colorado 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, New York 1

Portland 3, Columbus 2

FC Dallas 1, Seattle 1, tie

Vancouver 4, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday, August 20

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

