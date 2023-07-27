All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 15 2 6 51 39 25 New England 12 4 7 43 42 28 Philadelphia 12 7 4 40 39 26 Nashville 11 8 5 38 31 22 Orlando City 10 6 7 37 34 28 Columbus 10 7 6 36 45 33 Atlanta 9 7 8 35 42 39 Chicago 8 7 8 32 31 31 D.C. United 8 10 6 30 32 34 CF Montréal 9 12 2 29 22 32 New York 6 9 8 26 22 26 Charlotte FC 6 9 8 26 30 40 New York City FC 5 8 11 26 25 30 Toronto FC 3 11 10 19 18 33 Inter Miami CF 5 14 3 18 22 36

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 13 8 2 41 43 27 Los Angeles FC 10 6 7 37 34 25 Real Salt Lake 10 7 7 37 35 34 Seattle 10 8 6 36 29 23 Austin FC 9 9 5 32 32 32 San Jose 8 7 8 32 28 29 Vancouver 8 7 7 31 38 32 FC Dallas 8 9 6 30 25 26 Houston 8 10 5 29 26 31 Minnesota United 7 8 7 28 26 30 Sporting Kansas City 6 11 8 26 31 36 Portland 6 9 8 26 26 33 LA Galaxy 5 10 7 22 25 37 Colorado 3 10 10 19 16 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, August 20

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

