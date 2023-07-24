On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NFL indefinitely suspends Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike for gambling on games

The Associated Press
July 24, 2023
DENVER (AP) — The NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely Monday for betting on league games during the 2022 season.

Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022, becomes the latest in a growing list of players suspended for gambling on games or in NFL locker rooms. He will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.

“Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and...

“Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” the Broncos said in a statement. “The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy.”

___

