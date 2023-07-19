Noda and Bleday homer in 2nd, A’s beat Red Sox 3-0 to end 8-game skid

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Noda and JJ Bleday homered in the second inning and the Oakland Athletics ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. The Athletics were much sharper a day after striking out a season-high 18 times while being held to one hit or fewer for the third time this season in a 7-0 loss to the Red Sox. Noda, who was 14-for-86... READ MORE

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Noda and JJ Bleday homered in the second inning and the Oakland Athletics ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The Athletics were much sharper a day after striking out a season-high 18 times while being held to one hit or fewer for the third time this season in a 7-0 loss to the Red Sox.

Noda, who was 14-for-86 (.163) over his previous 25 games, homered off Boston starter Joe Jacques (1-1) leading off the second. After Aledmys Díaz reached on an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error by shortstop Yu Chang, Bleday hit his sixth homer and first off a left-hander this season.

Luis Medina (3-7) allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings for his first win since June 10. Medina made a nice play on a comebacker in the second, pitched out of a jam with a runner on second in the fourth, then struck out the side swinging in the fifth.

Trevor May, the A’s fourth relieve, got the final three outs for his seventh save.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had hoped to avoid reaching deep into his bullpen, but was forced to go to his relievers after Jacques retired only four batters in his first major league start. He allowed four hits and three runs with one strikeout and one walk.

The A’s won after manager Mark Kotsay was ejected in the first inning.

Oakland leadoff batter Tony Kemp tripled down the first base line then tried to score on a wild pitch two batters later. Kemp sprinted toward the plate and jumped around catcher Jorge Alfaro, but was called out by home plate umpire Adam Hamari for running out of the base path.

Kotsay came out to protest and was ejected for the fourth time this season and second by Hamari following a heated argument.

Masataka Yoshida doubled twice for Boston. The Red Sox committed three errors, tying ar season high.

Boston had runners on first and third with one out in the second before Medina got Christian Arroyo to strike out swinging. Noda then made a diving stop of Alfaro’s sharp grounder, got up and ran to the bag for the out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: SS Trevor Story (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Friday. … LHP Chris Sale (shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session in Boston and felt fine afterward. … RHP Corey Kluber is expected to throw two innings when he begins his rehab assignment Friday. … 3B Rafael Devers (calf tightness) was kept out of the lineup for a second consecutive game.

Athletics: Jordan Diaz was back in the lineup at DH, one day after leaving Monday due to illness. … Ramón Laureano (fractured right hand) was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas to begin a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Boston RHP Bryan Bello ((7-5, 3.14 ERA) faces Oakland LHP (2-6, 6.66) in the series finale Wednesday.

