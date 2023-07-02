Ohtani and Trout homer to help the Angels beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout went deep in the same game for the 30th time, Mickey Moniak provided the go-ahead homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen. Reid Detmers (2-5) struck out nine and allowed two runs in six innings. It is the fifth straight game the left-hander has fanned at least eight and allowed two or fewer runs.... READ MORE

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout went deep in the same game for the 30th time, Mickey Moniak provided the go-ahead homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen.

Reid Detmers (2-5) struck out nine and allowed two runs in six innings. It is the fifth straight game the left-hander has fanned at least eight and allowed two or fewer runs. He’s the first Angels pitcher to do that since Nolan Ryan in 1972-73.

Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

Carson Kelly homered for the Diamondbacks, who were held to four hits.

Gallen (10-3) tied his season high for strikeouts and was one off a career best. The right-hander came into the game tied for fifth in the NL with only seven homers allowed, but allowed two in a game for the second time this season.

Ohtani hit his 31st of the season in the eighth inning with a 454-foot solo shot to right field off a slider by Kyle Nelson. It was his sixth homer during the Halos’ seven-game homestand.

Trout put the Angels on the board with a solo shot to center off Gallen with one out in the first inning. It was the All-Star center fielder’s 18th of the year, but his first at home since June 7.

It is the eighth time this season the AL MVPs have homered in the same game.

Moniak’s three-run shot off Gallen in the second inning helped the Angels salvaged a game in the weekend series against the NL West leaders. It was Moniak’s ninth of the year and his sixth career go-ahead homer.

Eduardo Escobar and David Fletcher hit two-out singles before Moniak homered to center on a 2-2 knuckle curve from Gallen.

Evan Longoria drew a walk to lead off the Diamondbacks second before Kelly drove Detmers’ fastball over the left-field wall for his first homer of the year. Kelly has missed most of the season due to a fractured right forearm after he was hit by a pitch during an at-bat in spring training.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: All-Star rookie OF Corbin Carroll was out of the lineup for the third straight day due to a sore right shoulder.

Angels: INF Brandon Drury was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left shoulder contusion.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Off on Monday before beginning a three-game series at home against the New York Mets.

Angels Open a three-game series at San Diego on Monday. RHP Jaime Barria (2-3, 2.92 ERA) is scheduled to make his 18th appearance and sixth start of the season.

