On Air: A Deeper Look with Joe Paiva
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic champion Canada beats Ireland 2-1 at Women’s World Cup

The Associated Press
July 26, 2023 10:08 am
< a min read
      

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Canada recovered from conceding directly from a corner kick to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Ireland in the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

Adriana Leon’s second-half strike at Perth’s Rectangular Stadium boosted Olympic champion Canada’s hopes of advancing to the round of 16 by moving to the top of Group B.

Defeat for Ireland saw it eliminated from the tournament after back-to-back losses on its first appearance at a...

READ MORE

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Canada recovered from conceding directly from a corner kick to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Ireland in the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

Adriana Leon’s second-half strike at Perth’s Rectangular Stadium boosted Olympic champion Canada’s hopes of advancing to the round of 16 by moving to the top of Group B.

Defeat for Ireland saw it eliminated from the tournament after back-to-back losses on its first appearance at a World Cup.

It had all started so well for Ireland when captain Katie McCabe curled a fourth-minute corner beyond Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan into the back of the net.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In our new ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce — featuring from Air Force, FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.

But an own-goal by Megan Connolly in the fifth minute of first-half time added on gifted Canada an equalizer before the break.

Leon scored the winner in the 53rd after an assist from substitute Sophie Schmidt.

Ireland’s exit comes after losing 1-0 against Australia in its opening game. Canada drew 0-0 with Nigeria.

WHAT’S NEXT

Canada plays co-host Australia in Melbourne on Monday, while Ireland and Nigeria meet in Brisbane.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 PFIC 2023
8|1 Quantum Speaker Series Presents:...
8|1 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories